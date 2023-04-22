Torchlight Infinite, the free-to-play ARPG for PC and mobile, finally has a release date after a trickle of testing over the last year. The upcoming full release boasts many changes from the recent open beta, which has been running since October 2022. Torchlight Infinite will release on all platforms simultaneously next month, including Android.

Torchlight Infinite's release date is set for May 8th, 8 pm EST/ May 9th, 1 am BST on all platforms. It will remain entirely free-to-play, and players will not lose any progress made in the open beta; saves will carry over. The full release will come with numerous gameplay changes, new content, and kicks off the start of a new season.

If you've been playing the open beta, you'll notice significant changes to some key systems. A crafting overhaul lets new players craft sooner, and all players can upgrade gear more frequently. The addition of guilds lets players group up and obtain exclusive rewards.

Some of the other expected changes include:

Build recommendations for beginners.

Post-stage performance stats and battle reports can be viewed and shared.

Void Rifts now appear on maps, which offer challenging battles for big rewards.

Improved search capability in the Trade House.

The ability to save and quickly switch between Pactspirit configurations.

Source: XD Games

The full launch coincides with the new season, titled Cube of Rapacity. You'll collect mysterious cubes and Divinity Slates from Desire Incarnations, a new creature. The Divinity Slates can then be combined to earn this season's rewards. We'll also see the launch of a new character, Escapist Bing.

In our hands-on with Torchlight Infinite's open beta, we were unimpressed by XD Games' attempt to mimic the success of Diablo Immortal. However, we'll have to see whether this full release offers a more fulfilling experience. In the meantime, if you're keen to get ahead for the full launch, brush up on Torchlight Infinite's mechanics with our beginners' guide.