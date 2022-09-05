We've known for some time that Torchlight: Infinite would make its way from TapTap to the Play Store for pre-registration in the buildup to the game's global launch. Lo and behold, there's a fresh Play Store listing for Torchlight: Infinite, complete with pre-registration so you can receive a release announcement the day it launches, but there's also a second Play Store listing that offers access to an open beta that's rolling out right now. The beta is expected to last for two weeks ahead of the game's October launch, so if you've been curious to see how Torchlight: Infinite is shaping up and whether it will be a worthy competitor to Diablo Immortal, today's the day, you can install the beta directly from the Play Store right now.

The tweet above explains it all. While the developer is, for some reason, calling today's beta launch a closed beta, it's, in fact, open, since there is no need for an invitation or sign-in key. Not only does this mark the first time the game is playable on the Play Store (previous betas took place on TapTap), but since the game will be cross-platform with PC, you can even take the PC version for a spin during the new beta, and yes, the game will be coming to Steam.

If you do decide to jump into today's beta, keep in mind all progress will be wiped at the end of the beta, where any purchases made will be refunded to the account once the beta ends. So choose your connected account wisely if you plan to spend money during the beta as you'll want to use the same account for the official release to reclaim that money.

While it doesn't appear that a hard release date has been set just yet, it would seem October is the planned month of release, which means we're getting pretty close to the global launch. This can be seen in the new beta, as it offers new heroes, skills, stories, and bosses, with upgrades to the Netherrealm to boot. This means there's new content to explore if you've tested any of the previous two betas. As expected, the developer is looking for feedback on this content, more than likely to further polish the game before it launches in a month.

So if you'd like to see precisely what Torchlight: Infinite has to offer before its official launch, today's the day just about anyone can do so on their platform of choice (iOS, PC, and Android), including the Google Play Store. So if you'd like to get started with the 1.35GB install, you can grab the new beta from the Play Store widget below. Oh, and if you'd like to pre-register, you'll have to do so on the primary Play Store listing, as the beta is separate.​​​​​​​