There isn't enough discussion these days about how good mobile gaming is when you pair your phone or tablet with an Android controller. I find myself playing Call of Duty on my phone more now than I do on PlayStation because what you lose in screen size, you make up for in speed and convenience. From the moment I turn my controller on, I can be in a live CoD Team Deathmatch in under 30 seconds, and the graphics and performance are close enough to what you get on a console.

Now that I've convinced you to try mobile gaming with a wireless gamepad, let me open your eyes to something else: you don't have to use those boring old black-and-white legacy controllers. There is a whole world of cute, colorful, and even weird controllers out there. There are some small enough to fit on your keychain, some big enough to house a full arcade joystick and controls, and some shaped like little furry animals. They may look different, but they house all the tech you need to dominate your favorite games. Below, we've rounded up the top 5 weirdest but awesome Android game controllers.

1 8Bitdo Zero 2 Mini Bluetooth Gamepad

What is this, a controller for ants?

8Bitdo Zero 2 Mini Bluetooth Gamepad Number of Colors 3 Brand 8Bitdo Battery 8 hours Programmable Yes Connectivity Bluetooth Extra Buttons No Platform Android, iOS, Switch

I honestly could have made this entire list out of 8Bitdo products. For those not familiar with the brand, it's extremely popular in the mobile gaming space for making retro-inspired, reliable accessories. The company makes controllers in all kinds of shapes, styles, and sizes...as evidenced by the Zero 2 Mini. You can see in the photos, the Mini is seriously...mini. It measures just 2.75 inches long, and less than an inch wide, meaning it's small enough to carry in your pocket without noticing. It's an impressive feat, really, shrinking a usable gamepad down to that size, and it's obviously a huge plus in terms of portability.

Close

But don't let the size fool you. The Zero 2 Mini is the real deal. The battery can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge, and it can connect with almost anything including the Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, and, of course, Android. The button layout is similar to that of the old SNES controllers, with a D-pad located on the left, four action buttons in a diamond formation on the right, and two bumper controllers up on the shoulders. Start and Select buttons sit center stage.

The Mini comes in three bright colorways: Yellow, Pink, and Turquoise, and at the time of publishing, is priced at just $20. So it gets an A+ for portability, an A+ for design, and an A just for being Adorable. If you only buy one controller from this list, make it this one.

2 Turtle Beach Atom Game Controller

A serious controller for serious gamers

Turtle Beach Atom Platform Android, iOS Connectivity Bluetooth Programmable Yes Extra Buttons No Battery 20-hour battery life $90 at Amazon

So, you know how the Zero 2 Mini is small, cute, and unassuming? The Turtle Beach Atom is the exact opposite of that. It's a big ol' block of raw power and destruction [Tim Allen grunting.gif]. It's so big that they had to split it up into two pieces. Imagine someone challenges you to a game of Subway Surfer, and you pull this thing out of your bag and start assembling it.

Close

The two-piece design is actually ingenious. There are literally no connecting pieces between them, meaning there is no cap on the size of phone the Beach Atom can support. The pieces actually communicate with each other via a proprietary 2.4GHz wireless link, but don't worry; this doesn't add lag or otherwise affect performance. The end result is a Steam Deck-looking device that offers console-level controls with two thumbsticks, a D-pad, bumpers, triggers, and more. There are even built-in Xbox Guide, View, and Menu buttons for those who choose to use the controller for Xbox Game Pass. Each controller module has its own battery cell, and combined, they offer up to a staggering 20 hours of gaming on a single charge. When it's time to top up, you can do so via USB-C cable in just over two hours.

With console-like controls, a massive battery, and the ability to shrink down dramatically in size for travel or storage, the Turtle Beach Atom is the ultimate portable controller for serious gamers.

3 Stoga Switch Controller

Where fun meets functionality

Stoga Switch Controller Battery 8 hours Programmable Yes Platform Android, iOS, Switch Connectivity Bluetooth Extra Buttons No $18 at Amazon

What if you want a more conventional controller design with dual joysticks, vibrating feedback, and a profile shaped like a raccoon's head? Stoga has you covered. The company bills this gamepad as a Nintendo Switch controller but notes that it's also compatible with Windows and Android devices, as well. And despite its child-like appearance and budget price tag, it houses some pretty serious technology.

For starters, there is a 6-axis gyro sensor built-in that allows the controller to detect things like inclination for motion-sensing games. I don't know how much, if any, use you'll get from this on Android, but should you ever use this controller on a different platform, it's there. The same goes for its dual vibration motors that can provide 4 different levels of haptic feedback.

Source: Stoga

The controls themselves may also surprise you. You have the aforementioned dual joysticks, a D-pad, ABXY buttons, and the usual bumpers and triggers (tucked behind the raccoon ears). You also have a Turbo button, which has 3 levels you can cycle through a Function key, a Screenshot key, and get this: the raccoon's nose is the Home/Power button. Behind it all is a 500mAh rechargeable battery that offers up to 9 hours of playtime.

With tons of features and a cute design, the Stoga controller really blurs the lines between fun and functionality.

4 PB Tails Choc Bluetooth Gamepad

The controller you wouldn't mind keeping on your desk

PB Tails CHOC Battery 480mAh Programmable No Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C Extra Buttons No Platform Android, Windows, Nintendo Switch $43 at Amazon

PB Tails is another company whose products I could fill an entire list with. They make these aesthetically attractive game controllers with a distinct, wedge-shaped design. They call it 'retro,' but I actually think it's more of a futuristic look, and it comes in a wide range of colorways. And there is actually a reason behind the sharp shape, each controller is lightweight, and almost all of its angles are 135 degrees in order to fit more comfortably into your hands.

Close

Like the Stoga above, this controller is packed with tech. It has 6 axis sensors for motion gaming, a turbo function, and 4 vibration levels to choose from. You can see there are also two joysticks located perfectly where your thumbs sit, a D-pad, ABXY buttons, and then your bumper/trigger buttons sit up top. It's a familiar layout, and it should feel natural for any platform you decide to play on—it's compatible with Android, Switch, Windows, and Raspberry Pi. Rounding out the features is an impressive 16 hours of battery life and a lifetime guarantee (though it's worth noting they don't specifically say replacement warranty).

Honestly, the PB Tails Choc is the best-looking controller on this list. Get one and keep it on your desk. Even when you're not using it, it will double as a tchotchke or conversation piece.

5 Arvin Arcade Fight Stick Game Controller

Play your favorite arcade games anytime, anywhere

Arvin Arcade Fight Stick Game Controller Battery 10 hours Connectivity Bluetooth Platform Android, iOS, Windows Programmable Yes $26 at Amazon

The Arvin Fight Stick shouldn't need an explanation for why it made this list. There is no way I was not going to include a portable arcade on my list of awesome controllers. I mean, look at this thing. It has a huge joystick, a ton of programmable buttons, and a built-in cradle for your smartphone, meaning you can take this with you to play anywhere there's a flat surface. Imagine loading up your favorite emulator and playing all the old arcade classics like Pacman or Street Fighter.

Source: Arvin

The Fight Stick is compatible with a wide range of platforms, including Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4. The phone holder can support handsets between 41mm and 100mm tall. Buttons include Start, Select, Turbo, L2, R2, M1, M2, Settings, Home, and then your ABXY function keys. The 'Rocking' joystick is easy to move and has been tested to withstand over 100K uses, and the 600mAh battery can last for up to 15 hours. Additionally, there are 4 silicone non-slip pads on the bottom of the controller to prevent unwanted moving or shifting while gaming.

Look, get the Arvin Fight Stick for just $26, and you can play your favorite arcade games with real arcade controls anytime, anywhere.