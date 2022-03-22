Telegram has long been one of the top messaging apps for Android and iOS. Over the past few years, however, its vulnerabilities have become well known. Created by Russian developers, Telegram has had a tenuous relationship with the Russian government in the past since, as it refused to share users' chats with the country's security services.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War in early 2022, Telegram has become an indispensable tool for people in the region. Unlike other privacy-focused messaging apps, Telegram offers different levels of safety and security based on your settings. Here are some basic tips to get you started.

How do I use secret chats?

While we love Telegram's cloud capabilities and multi-device sync, these come with a privacy trade-off. In fact, regular chats on Telegram are not end-to-end encrypted, meaning that messages intercepted by third parties could be potentially read.

Luckily, Telegram provides end-to-end encryption in its "secret chat option". Just keep in mind that these chats come with no multi-device support features.

To start a secret chat, follow these steps.

Open Telegram. Tap on the bottom-right pencil icon (new chat). Tap on "New Secret Chat." Select the contact you want to start a secret chat with.

How do I enable two-step verification?

Enabling two-step verification (2SV) is a good security practice for whichever app you're using. Essentially, the feature will require you to insert a password every time you log in to Telegram from a new device.

It's very easy to enable 2SV on Telegram.

Open Telegram. Tap on the sandwich menu in the top-left corner of the app. Select "Settings", then "Privacy and Security." Select "Two-Step Verification."

How do I disable active sessions?

Having multiple Telegram sessions opened at the same time can be useful, especially if you own multiple devices. Occasionally though, you may have to use Telegram on devices you do not own. It's a good security practice to regularly log out of all sessions you don't need to have open. To view and disable active Telegram sessions, follow these steps.

Open Telegram. Tap on the sandwich menu in the top-left corner of the app. Select "Settings", then "Privacy and Security." Select "Active Sessions." Terminate the sessions you don't need.

How do I send self-destructing media?

You can send self-destructing media both within normal and "secret chats". To do so:

Open Telegram. Select a chat. Select the "Attach" icon in the bottom right corner. Take a new photo or video using Telegram's built-in capture tool. Before sending, tap on the stopwatch icon next to crop, edit, and other options. Specify a timer after which the media will expire. Hit the "Send" button.

How do I delete senders' messages?

It can be very irritating if you're on the receiving end of this feature, but Telegram allows you to delete not only your own messages but also those sent to you in one-to-one chats. While not ideal for socializing, this feature is definitely a plus for privacy, particularly if you have lost one of your devices and want to make sure no one is able to read your private messages. To delete senders' messages:

Open Telegram. Open a chat. Long-press on any chat message and tap on the delete icon in the top-right corner of the app (you'll notice the message is now selected). Tick "Also delete for...." Confirm delete.

This feature also works for entire chats.

How do I lock chats?

Some Android phones allow you to set up app-specific locks, either via a password, PIN, or with biometric authentication. If your Android phone does not have this feature, Telegram has got you covered. To lock chats:

Open Telegram. Tap on the sandwich menu in the top-left corner of the app. Select "Settings", then "Privacy and Security." Select "Passcode Lock." Select "Enable passcode." Set up a passcode. Confirm passcode.

How do I use proxy servers?

A good mobile VPN is essential, and there are quick ways to make your own, self-hosted VPN. If you are unable to use a VPN, Telegram has a feature that lets you hide your IP address behind a proxy server. To access Telegram's proxy server settings:

Open Telegram. Tap on the sandwich menu in the top-left corner of the app. Select "Settings", then "Data and Storage." Scroll down and select "Proxy Settings." Set up a proxy.

How do I check group permissions?

Being added to random groups with thousands of users is always a bad idea from a security standpoint. Luckily, Telegram allows you to specify who can add your account to groups. To do so:

Open Telegram. Tap on the sandwich menu in the top-left corner of the app. Select "Settings", then "Privacy and Security." Select "Groups." Change from "Everybody" to "My Contacts."

How do I clear payment and shipping information?

Some business accounts on Telegram run by bots allow you to complete payments directly within the app. We recommend exercising caution when providing personal details via Telegram; If you decide to share your payment and shipping information, delete them as soon as possibly by following these steps:

Open Telegram. Tap on the sandwich menu in the top-left corner of the app. Select "Settings", then "Privacy and Security." Select "Clear Payment and Shipping Info." Tick "Shipping info" and "payment info", then confirm by tapping on "Clear."

How do I adjust Telegram's ‘delete my account’ timer?

Last but not least, it's good to think about what might happen should you lose access to your account for an extended period of time. Telegram comes with a "delete my account" feature designed exactly for scenarios like this. Follow these instructions to set up a timer after which your account will be permanently deleted:

Open Telegram. Tap on the sandwich menu in the top-left corner of the app. Select "Settings", then "Privacy and Security." Under "Delete my Account", tap on "If away for." Specify your desired period of time.

These basic Telegram tips should get you on your way to more safe and secure chatting. If you're in a conflict zone or work with sensitive information, you'll want to be aware of some additional threats that are beyond the scope of this post. The Electronic Frontier Foundation specializes in digital safety and security and has an in-depth Telegram harm reduction explainer.

