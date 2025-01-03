You may recall a feature for YouTube Premium called badges. We covered its arrival in classic fashion. These badges have since made their way to YouTube Music for things like being a top listener of a band. It's a cute way to reward users and make them feel special, but only when it works.

As 9to5Google has reported, the Top Listener badge is currently bugged on YouTube Music, showing two listings for December, which was last month. So if you're seeing double, rest assured it's not just you.

After a little further digging, it would appear Android users aren't the only ones who are struck by this double Top Listener badge bug, as the iOS YouTube app displays the same issue, which you can see in the screenshots above where Android and iOS are both affected showing December's Top Listener badge twice in each instance.

How to check if you have the double Top Listener badge bug

If you'd like to check if you are affected by the bug, here is how you can navigate to your Badges screen in YouTube Music: Open the app on your phone or tablet and click on your avatar in the top right of the screen. From here, you should see a list of features, and in the middle is the one called Badges. Click on it, and there you go. You can also check in the regular YouTube app by clicking on your avatar in the bottom right and then clicking on Badges in the list. Premium subscribers are the ones running into the issue since badges are a Premium feature.

Ideally, Google will fix this bug sooner rather than later, and as 9to5Google reports, new monthly badges tend to appear on the second or third day of a new month, so there's a chance that once the new badge shows up, which could be soon, this bug will be knocked down, hopefully for good so everyone can enjoy YouTube Music and their Premium accounts as intended.