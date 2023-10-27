For children with autism, communicating and learning can often feel difficult and challenging.

Building up their confidence is therefore essential before they can feel fully able to participate in a learning environment.

However, there are educational iOS and Android apps that can help, providing effective learning tools and assistance to parents to aid their children's development.

The following apps are all excellent examples of communication enablers, that can help build vital confidence and break through some of those barriers.

Autism 360

Covering an age range of 2 to 15 years, Autism 360 can assist with everything from early years learning right the way through to adulthood.

Providing dedicated sections on Verbal Communication, Emotional Skills, Potty Training, Sensory Needs, and much more, autism parents can gain valuable insights into their child's behavior and needs.

Gain access to evidence-based strategy videos, live workshops with licensed therapists, and interact with a thriving community of over 10,000 autism parents.

With Autism 360, you have access to a complete and comprehensive solution, where you can build a collection of resources that are tailored to the specific requirements of your child.

Autism 360 is available on iOS and Android and includes a free 1-2-1 therapist session when you purchase an annual subscription.

Speech Blubs 2

The number one speech therapy app for kids, Speech Blubs is aimed at kids over 12 months, who may be affected by Down Syndrome, Autism, or any manner of articulation issues.

Providing parenting tips for speech and language development, Speech Blubs helps encourage your child to thrive with 21 fun speech activities.

Create a customized learning plan for your child with the easy assessment feature, and watch them learn sounds, words, and sentences with ease.

Otsimo Special Education

Featuring a dazzling array of fun learning games for kids, Otsimo Special Education helps to teach everything from everyday basics such as setting clocks, to matching colors, numbers, and objects.

It also includes fun stories with important messages that captivate children with learning difficulties and help them overcome their anxieties while learning at the same time.

With more than 50 games developed by educators and families alike, Otsimo has produced a valuable AAC learning tool for nonverbal children.

AutiSpark: Kids Autism Games

AutiSpark offers a complete learning program for kids with autism. Featuring more than 200 educational games, plus a library of educational worksheets and workbooks to challenge them, it's fun and rewarding for them to engage with.

Created with the help of special needs educators and experts, AutiSpark is a colorful way for kids to learn new skills, matching letters, numbers, and objects.

With pattern matching and association exercises that have been crafted to keep the sensitivity of the children in mind, AutiSpark is accessible and easy for them to use.

Camp Discovery Pro

Specifically designed for children with Autism, Camp Discovery provides educational games and trials designed to improve functional skills.

These target-based exercises include visual prompts for the child, which fade away once they have answered correctly. Incorrect answers receive additional prompts to help them get back on track, rewarding them with a sense of accomplishment once completed.

Successful completion of each trial will reward the child with a game of their choice to play, and they can even select which animations they will see once they have succeeded.

Proloquo2Go

Proloquo2Go was made for non-verbal children, teens, and adults, and is an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) app that can be used as a daily communication tool to help them develop language skills.

It can be completely customized for each individual and is designed to develop motor and visual skills. It features a vocabulary of over 10,000 words and has customizable vocabulary levels, as well as Text-to-speech voices across all languages.

Users can add their own buttons, symbols, and photos to aid their learning or choose from 25,000 stock symbols, to help them on their learning journey.

SpeakEasy: Home Speech Therapy

The SpeakEasy: Home Speech Therapy App is targeted at babies, toddlers, pre-schoolers, and kindergarten kids. It uses fun and engaging activities written by speech-language pathologists and is designed to help accelerate their speech and language skills.

Using evidence-based language techniques, it offers fun and effective activities to help boost your child's language development.

SpeakEasy: Home Speech Therapy also provides Speech Sets that equip parents with language-teaching techniques to use when interacting with their child.

Goally Therapy Suite

With the Goally Therapy Suite, you have access to the top 15 apps for building life and language skills for kids.

Through visual schedules, timers, and behavior trackers, kids can learn valuable emotional, language, and hygiene skills with Goally's roster of supportive apps.

Plus, kids can earn fun rewards by completing routines which can be redeemed in Goally's game center.

Avaz AAC

Created for English-speaking countries, Avaz AAC uses a specially designed picture and text-based vocabulary that is split into three grades of proficiency: beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

Each vocabulary level can be customized for the user, with favorite phrases and pictures, as well as voice recordings, to help children communicate more quickly and effectively with people.

With Avaz AAC, your child's vocabulary can be converted into a book that can be taken anywhere.