iA Writer, known for its minimalist design, has been a go-to choice for writers seeking a distraction-free environment on Android phones. However, changes in Google's API policy mean iA Writer is no longer available on the platform. Still, there are several iA Writer alternatives on the Play Store. Whether you loved iA Writer for its minimalist interface, robust Markdown features, or unique Focus Mode, this post digs into the top alternatives to recreate that iA Writer experience.

5 Standard Notes: Class-leading approach to user privacy

Close

Standard Notes focuses on privacy with end-to-end encryption. The company was acquired by Proton, which is known for offering privacy-focused products. Unlike iA Writer, Standard Notes offers a modular system with extensions to add features like Markdown, focus mode, and themes.

Standard Notes is available on all major platforms, including Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, and Linux. While it's primarily a note-taking app, you can use it to craft compelling stories. Standard Notes is a great choice if you like iA Writer's minimalist style but want more privacy, security, and customization options with extensions.

4 Joplin: An open source solution

Close

While Joplin isn't a direct rival to iA Writer, it offers a robust set of tools to complete your drafts quickly. It's a cross-platform solution, offers distraction-free writing, supports Markdown, and focuses on taking quick notes. It's an open source solution and gives you more control and flexibility.

Joplin is a feature-rich solution with notebooks, tags, to-dos, and a web clipper. However, it isn't as streamlined as iA Writer. Joplin also provides a flexible sync option to save your data on Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Nextcloud, or your server. While iA Writer's focus mode highlights the current sentence or paragraph, Joplin's focus mode dims the surrounding text. Joplin is appealing if you need more than a blank page.

3 Effie: A minimal iA Writer alternative

Close

Effie is a neat cross-platform alternative to iA Writer. Like iA Writer, it delivers a minimalistic interface with fewer distractions and helps you focus on your words. It supports Markdown and Zen mode, which is similar to iA Writer's Focus mode.

While iA Writer's Focus mode highlights only a sentence or paragraph, Effie's Zen mode allows you to select an entire section. Effie also supports mind mapping to organize your thoughts and ideas for a better outlining process. Other features include setting word count and time spent and tracking draft progress with detailed statistics.

Effie is a versatile writing app. It's ideal for writers of all kinds. If you're looking for an iA Writer alternative that combines a distraction-free environment with powerful organizational tools, give Effie a try.

2 JotterPad: A feature-rich solution

Close

JotterPad is a robust alternative to iA Writer. It carries a WYSIWYG editor where you see formatting as you type. You also have the option to write using Markdown syntax. You can use Markdown and Fountain syntax simultaneously, meaning you can format your screenplay as you write, delivering a streamlined writing setup. It's a neat feature if you're into screenplays and screenwriting.

You can create a title page for your screenplay and add relevant information like scene heading and character. Other noteworthy features include support for TeX equations to write math formulas, expressions, math characters, and more, integration with Unsplash, a comprehensive stats menu, multiple export options, and more. Unlike iA Writer, you can sync your JotterPad data with OneDrive.

1 Obsidian: A Personal Knowledge Management tool

Close

Obsidian is a powerful Markdown-based software for power users and researchers. After opening the app, create a vault on your device or a cloud storage and add notes. Unlike the desktop app, the mobile version has a dedicated formatting toolbar at the bottom to decorate your drafts like a pro.

Obsidian supports backlinks to connect your related drafts, a graph view to check relationships between drafts, and an infinite canvas to map and brainstorm your ideas.

Obsidian may look basic, but you can explore the theme store to download and install third-party themes for your vault. You can also install third-party plugins to unlock more features to your Obsidian workspace, such as advanced features, Kanban boards, and more. It only misses out on Focus mode from iA Writer.

Finding your perfect fit

iA Writer's departure from Android is a loss. Standard Notes is feature-rich, Joplin is open source, Effie focuses on minimalism, Simplenotes is free, and Obsidian focuses on customization and building a Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) system. There's an app to suit your needs and writing style. Each option has strengths, so you'll find the perfect environment to craft compelling content.

Google Docs is another hidden gem with Markdown support. Check out my experience where I exclusively used Google's word processing software as my main note-taking app.