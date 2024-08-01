Samsung's ever-growing line of wearables has a new addition: the Galaxy Ring. The device monitors your health metrics to provide a clearer picture of your activity levels, sleep quality, and heart rate. The Galaxy Ring works seamlessly within Samsung's ecosystem and complements the company's new smartwatches. Here are the best health tracking features you must set up on your brand-new Galaxy Ring.

How to wear the Galaxy Ring to get the most accurate readings

Wear the Galaxy Ring with the orientation indicator facing your palm to get a proper reading. The ring should fit snugly, so select a finger where it's neither too tight nor loose. Wear the device on the non-dominant hand. You should not wear other metal rings on the same finger or adjacent fingers. Avoid holding magnetic objects in the hand that wears the ring to prevent inaccurate readings. Before wearing the device, ensure your finger and ring are clean and dry.

Here are a few pointers to take better care of your Galaxy Ring:

Remove your ring before handling heavy or hard items since they may scratch it.

Avoid wearing the Galaxy Ring during exercises where you'll hold heavy bar-like objects like weights and iron bars.

Avoid using an ultrasonic cleaner to clean the ring since it may cause the sensors to malfunction.

If your skin feels itchy or irritated after wearing the Galaxy Ring, remove it immediately and consult a doctor.

How to pair the Galaxy Ring with your phone

Ensure your phone has the latest version of the Galaxy Wearable app. You can download it from the Google Play Store.

Place the Galaxy Ring in the charging case and hold the multipurpose button for three seconds. You'll see a pop-up saying A new device has been found on your phone. Tap Connect. Select Pair. Grant the necessary permissions.

Tweak the sleep settings for the Galaxy Ring

You can select the sleep metrics you want the Galaxy Ring to measure from the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app. Tap Health settings. Tap Sleep. You'll see the following options: Blood oxygen during sleep, Snore detection, and Skin temperature during sleep. Turn on the toggle next to the metric you want to measure.

Modify the heart rate settings for the Galaxy Ring

Here's how to measure your heart rate with the Galaxy Ring:

Open Galaxy Wearable on your phone. Tap Health settings. Select Heart rate alert. Tap High HR or Low HR if you want to customize their values.

Auto detect activities on the Galaxy Ring

Setting up the auto detect feature allows the Galaxy Ring to monitor activities automatically and record statistics like calories burned, number of steps, and exercise time. You can view the details on the Samsung Health app.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app. Select Health Settings. Choose Activities to detect. Turn on the Auto detect workouts toggle. You'll see options like Walking and Running under Activities to detect. Turn on the toggle next to the activity you want to detect.

Set up menstrual cycle tracking

The Galaxy Ring measures your skin temperature while you sleep to track your menstrual cycles.

Select Health settings on the Galaxy Wearable app. Turn on the Predict period with skin temp toggle. Tap Predict period with skin temp. Tap the start and end dates of your last period on the calendar. Tap Next. Enter your cycle's duration. Tap Done.

Monitor your health with the Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring can monitor your sleep quality, heart rate, and physical activity. It uses AI to offer health tips after the Samsung Health app analyzes the data. Galaxy AI has redefined the Samsung phone experience, so make the most of it by exploring the top AI features of your Galaxy device.