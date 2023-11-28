Experiments with Google is a cool website where people create fascinating projects using artificial intelligence and machine learning. These projects push the boundaries of technology, ranging from mini-games that can be played on budget Android phones to more robust Chrome browser experiences. Thousands of these experiments are on the website, with new ones added weekly. We curated our top favorites we think you should try out.

Android Experiments

Google Experiments cut across Android, Chrome, AI, art and culture, and so on. We kick off with Android Experiments, and there's a ton of them.

Home Screen Arcade

Home Screen Arcade is a retro game that runs on the home screen of your Android phone or tablet. The game controllers are a set of widgets, and all the action takes place in a live wallpaper. Your score and game status are shown in pop-up notifications as you progress.

Follow these steps to get started with Home Screen Arcade:

Download and install the app. Open the app. You're asked to choose from four arcade games: Invaders, Block Drop, Maze Man, and Pinball. Select a game. You're taken to the wallpaper page. This example uses Invaders. Close Click Set wallpaper. You're asked whether to add it to the home screen or the home and lock screens. Choose Home screen. Close If you're using the app for the first time, add the app's widgets to your home screen to begin the game.

Wearabird

Wearabird is a more advanced concept than Home Screen Arcade. It requires an Android Wear smartwatch alongside your Android phone or tablet.

The game requires you to flap your arms like wings to control a bird to pick up coins in the air. It uses the sensors in your watch to detect your movement. Flapping causes the bird to soar, and it descends when you stop.

Chrome Experiments

If there's a world of Android Experiments, there's a galaxy of Chrome Experiments. Here are some of them.

Google Gravity

Google Gravity is a simple Chrome Experiment that is based on gravity. Launching the project takes you to the Google Search home page.

The page barely stays a second before everything starts crashing down. You can then move on-screen items however you wish, but they always drop to the bottom.

One Million Stars

Anyone with an interest in science will enjoy One Million Stars. It takes you on an interstellar journey from the Earth to our home galaxy, the Milky Way. You control the pace at which you move in and out using your mouse or the horizontal slider at the bottom of the screen.

The most interesting part of the experience is Local Stars, which shows the sun by default. You can explore other stars, like Sirius, Canopus, and Andromeda, alongside real astronomical data detailing what we know about them.

Astronomy beginners will benefit from taking a guided tour, which tells a story as it pans from one image and celestial body to the next to help you understand the solar system.

AI Experiment

Artificial Intelligence is another space where Google is always trying out new things, most of which you can find in Google Search Labs. For this article, we explore popular experiments created by tech-savvy individuals.

Infinite Drum Machine

Infinite Drum Machine is a fun AI experiment that lets you create beats from everyday sounds. Launching the project brings up a color-coded map made of several dots. Each dot represents a sound, which can be anything from human and animal voices to objects like doors jamming or cars crashing.

The sounds are grouped based on similarity. For example, archery, shattered glass, and a camera shutter are close to each other. After combining the sounds, use the bottom bar to arrange the positions to your liking. When done, tap the play button and listen to the melody (or cacophony) you created.

Talk To Books

Unlike Infinite Drum Machine, which was trained with audio, Talk To Books was trained on about 1 billion lines of dialogue from a database of around 100,000 books. It's a unique way to search without a search engine.

This natural language processing (NLP) model is advanced, being able to respond to your questions and statements with appropriate quotes from any of the books. It works pretty well, whether you're asking general questions like "What is the meaning of life?" or specifics like "Why did World War I happen?"

Arts & Culture Experiments

Aside from the dedicated Arts & Culture platform, Google has several experiments showcasing art and cultural content from various parts of the world.

Don't Touch The Art

Don't Touch The Art is a game where you control a stick figure through an ascending gallery of several artworks. The game's goal is to navigate your way without touching any of the pieces.

If you touch an artwork, the figure falls, and the game ends. The game-over screen shows the titles, artists, and release dates of the pieces you got through and the ones you touched.

Color Hunt

Color Hunt is a fun experiment that lets you paint famous artworks. You launch the experiment and pick an art piece.

The algorithm identifies and removes the dominant colors in the painting. You then turn on your webcam to find colors, which are used to fill in the different parts of the piece to make a new version.

Navigating Google's vast world of experiments

From gaming on your Android device's home screen to interstellar journeys in your Chrome browser, Google Experiments presents a platform for individuals to push the boundaries of technology and unveil innovative experiences, each inviting the user to interact, learn, and imagine beyond the ordinary.

