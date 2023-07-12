Buying a new pair of earbuds doesn’t mean you must pay top dollar to have a pleasant music-listening experience. Even many budget wireless earbuds come packed with features that you’d typically find only on much pricier in-ear headphones. And this Prime Day seems like a perfect time to get yourself a pair of earphones that doesn’t cost a bomb but gets you an unmatched audio experience. These are our favorite Prime Day deals on earbuds under $100 that you should check out right away.

Source: EarFun EarFun Air Pro 3 $56 $83 Save $27 The EarFun Air Pro 3 punches well above its weight, considering the features it has to offer for the asking price. It not only supports high-end codecs like aptX Adaptive but also comes with wireless charging. But you’d rarely need to charge them as the earbuds themselves come with a marathon battery life even with ANC turned on. They are a steal at their new discounted price. But be sure to hurry since this lightning deal won’t last for long. $56 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 Google’s own budget Pixel Buds A-Series come with impressive audio performance, and not just for their price. They have a unique design with a bunch of fancy color options that make you stand out from the crowd when you wear them. The Pixel Buds A-Series may not be the battery champ, but they make up for that with their comfortable build and all the smart features from Google, like the support for the ‘Hey, Google’ wake word. $59 at Amazon

Source: Apple Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $90 $130 Save $40 Though the vanilla Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) came out a few years ago, they continue to be the fan-favorite Apple earphones model to date. While they don’t provide any kind of noise isolation, what works in their favor is the deep integration with the Apple ecosystem and its impressive cross-platform features. This AirPods pair makes perfect sense for those looking for a budget earbuds option for their iPhones. $90 at Amazon

Source: Soundcore Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 $90 $130 Save $40 For your sweaty gym sessions, the Soundcore Liberty 4 will fit the bill nicely. They are comfortable to wear and won’t slip out of your ears, even during vigorous workouts. And the fact that they are sweat resistant further strengthens their case. Soundcore has included a bunch of features on the earbuds through the companion app, and their battery life is also quite reliable. Not a lot of earbuds can get you all these features at such a low price. $90 at Amazon

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 5 $90 $150 Save $60 By default, the Jabra Elite 5 don’t exaggerate the bass, giving you a nice and clear audio experience. Their microphone system, too, does a wonderful job of removing any background noise when you’re in a crowded place so that your callers hear you clearly. Even for their full price, the ANC performance is way better than our expectations, and this Prime Day pricing just makes the deal even sweeter. $90 at Amazon

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 4 Active $67 $120 Save $53 With Active in its name, you can guess that these Jabra earbuds are made for sports and workouts. Even though they lack wings for extra support, they stay put in your ear while you are working out. They are pretty lightweight to wear and come with an IP57 rating, making them better at water and dust resistance than many similarly priced earbuds. On top of that, the Elite 4 Active support Qualcomm’s aptX codec and impressed us with its ANC prowess. $67 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $90 $150 Save $60 The Galaxy Buds 2 are a perfect pal for your Samsung phone, but they work as easily with just about any other Android handset. They have a fairly small footprint, which means they don’t stick out a lot from your ears, which is crucial for wearing them outdoors. For under $100, they get you wireless charging, nice active noise cancellation, and an excellent audio output so that you can enjoy your Spotify music to the fullest. $90 at Amazon

Source: EarFun EarFun Free Pro 2 $60 $80 Save $20 Even if you have a tight budget, you don’t need to compromise on the features, thanks to the EarFun Free Pro 2. Considering their affordable MSRP, their sound performance is outstanding. They are comfortable to wear for long stretches, and their noise cancellation works quite well. And you won’t miss out on niceties like Qi charging either, making the Free Pro 2 a no-brainer with this deal. $60 at Amazon

Source: Sony Sony WF-C700N $88 $120 Save $32 Much like its premium siblings, the Sony WF-C700N has a ton of software tricks up its sleeves, enabled by Sony’s rich companion app for its headphones. As you’d expect, they sound quite good and are designed to fit your ear comfortably for long hours. The earbuds can last for up to 7 hours between charges, and the case holds enough juice for another round. For these Sony earbuds, a price under $100 is a real steal. $88 at Amazon

More deals on earbuds and headphones are waiting for you

These are some of the best deals on earbuds costing less than $100 that you can go for without thinking twice. But if you want to spend a little extra to get a more premium experience, there are plenty of Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds that you can grab. With a small price difference, you can buy some high-end models like the Pixel Buds Pro or the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which offer a no-compromise experience on all fronts.