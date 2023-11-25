Some discounts are all about percentages. While you can spend Black Friday and Cyber Monday stocking up on all the accessories, dongles, headphones, and power banks you've passed on throughout the year, you'll save considerably more by taking advantage of the sales on proven big-ticket items that see rave reviews from experts and users alike. Best Buy's Black Friday sales continue to the end of the day, but it's unclear how many epic deals will last beyond that. If you want to save hundreds on some of today's top smartphones, high-performing Android tablets, and convenient wireless audio, check out our favorite holiday discounts on great electronics from these top brands.

Unbeatable deals on premium Samsung mobile electronics

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $900 $1200 Save $300 Both large and in charge, the Galaxy S23 Ultra crams today's highest-performing hardware into an impressive package that we struggle to find anything wrong with. It's one of the top camera phones on the market, and the minimum of $300 in savings here can't be beat. $900 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 $700 $800 Save $100 Truly compact phones no longer really exist, but the Galaxy S23 is as close as they come today. If you often use your phone one-handed but don't want to settle for a midrange device, you can't miss the utility, portability, and performance of Samsung's smallest flagship. $700 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $325 $450 Save $125 If you're not ready to drop several hundred on a smartphone, don't worry; You can get a decent chunk of what makes the S Series great by opting for the Galaxy A54 instead. Naturally, it doesn't perform like its more expensive relatives, but Samsung's unmatched hardware and software engineering shine through. $325 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $140 $230 Save $90 Normally, spending just over $100 on a tablet gets you something pretty one-dimensional, but not with the Galaxy Tab A8. It delivers a smooth and satisfying experience that exemplifies how good Samsung is at molding Android into an even more streamlined operating system. $140 at Best Buy

The typically eye-wateringly high prices of Samsung's flagship devices get a reprieve for the holiday season, with the Galaxy S23 at a modest but meaningful $100 off. The S23 Ultra, in contrast, sees an impressive $300 discount that makes this great phone an even greater deal. This deal is hard to pass up if you're in the market for a large-format phone.

But Best Buy and Samsung haven't neglected budget-conscious consumers. The Galaxy A54 makes huge improvements over its predecessor to land as one of the top midrange phones of the year. While it doesn't perform anywhere near its S Series compatriots, its OneUI Android skin is every bit as effective and frustration-free. The cameras are even considerably better than they should be for the price.

Impressive discounts on Lenovo tablets and Chromebooks

Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 $170 $270 Save $100 Samsung and Apple get most of the press regarding great tablets, but Lenovo's proving to be an up-and-coming dark horse in the race for slate supremacy. The Tab P11's list price is already probably lower than it should be, so for $170, this one's an absolute steal. $170 at Best Buy

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3, 2022) $120 $190 Save $70 If you want something extra portable for keeping up with news, social media, and your favorite movies and shows, don't settle for middling build quality or displays. The 3rd-gen Tab M10 Plus stands as one of today's best small tablets, and can do everything its more well-known competitors can, sometimes better. $120 at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 $270 $380 Save $110 Quite unlike bargain-basement tablets, which are good mostly for streaming and browsing, Lenovo's Duet 3 Chromebook is geared very much toward productivity. Its keyboard's way better than anything else in this class, and it's smaller and lighter than any comparable notebooks. This one's perfect for digital nomads and other remote workers. $270 at Best Buy

You don't often hear about Lenovo's tablets, and that's a shame. We're cooking up some reviews and comparisons of our favorite models, and all three already sit at or near the top of our list. The Tab P11 delivers midrange performance at what's clearly an entry-level price for at least a few more hours. It's sleek, well-built, and equipped with a better display than anything else at this price point.

If you're looking for something even more portable, don't miss the Tab M10 Plus. In its third generation, it now sports the design, hardware, and software refinements that a high-quality but low-cost tablet demands. With a price barely north of $100, it delivers a better value than nearly any other tablet its size.

And now, for something completely different, the Lenovo Duet marries the 2-in-1 laptop format with the lightweight ChromeOS software suite, which is getting better for touchscreens with every release. This ultra-portable and ultra-productive Chrome tablet makes the most sense for people who do word processing, accounting, and other data-heavy but not resource-intensive remote work.

Great deals on Google flagships

Google Pixel 8 $550 $700 Save $150 We're huge fans of the Pixel 8 and think it's the best flagship for a lot of people due to its excellent balance of size, performance, software, and price. With at least a $150 discount from Best Buy this weekend, it's time to pull the trigger if you're ready for handheld photo editing magic. $550 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 Pro $800 $1000 Save $200 Competing directly with Samsung's S23 Ultra, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts arguably the finest display in today's smartphone market, right up there with the also-excellent iPhone 15 Pro Max. Its Tensor 3 chipset delivers great performance, and the Pro Controls add an extra level of expert capability to its camera. $800 at Best Buy

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock $400 $500 Save $100 The Google Pixel Tablet is not a perfect device, but it is very good. While it exhibited some probably unavoidable software hiccups at launch, Google's already started to smooth these over, and we fully expect it to continue improving as more updates roll in. Its $500 MSRP is actually quite reasonable, especially considering the included dock, so a $100 discount makes it a great deal. $400 at Best Buy

We talk up Pixel phones a lot, and for good reason. They're one of three or four flagships that almost anybody could purchase and be happy with, whether you go for the big one or the small one. But they're not cheap, and in fact, are more expensive than their predecessors. Taking advantage of this sale at Best Buy mitigates that and more, making this the right time to invest in these phones that will receive full Android updates for the next seven years.

The Google Pixel Tablet is a slightly different story. As the first-generation offering, we expected some bumps in the road and found them. But they're not debilitating by any means, and Google's already tried to improve the experience. We're confident the Pixel Tablet will continue getting better, making it a wise choice to splash out while you can still get a $100 discount.

Party it up at reduced prices with these durable JBL speakers

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $180 $350 Save $170 Sitting between its portable pill speakers and the bulky party boxes, the JBL Extreme 2 pumps out a surprising amount of bass and impressively clear mids and highs. Its battery lasts longer than it has any right to, and its IPX7 waterproofing makes it perfect for excursions in the outdoors. At about half price for Best Buy's holiday sale, it's our favorite mid-size speaker deal. $180 at Best Buy

JBL Flip 6 $89 $130 Save $41 The JBL Flip 6 has a lot going for it. Like many options these days, it’s waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating. It’s also ruggedly built, ready for any wear and tear from use on the road. $89 at Best Buy

JBL PartyBox 110 $250 $400 Save $150 You don't have to shell out for a massive sound system to enjoy live music at a party. JBL's Partybox 100 combines Bluetooth connectivity, an efficient Class D amplifier, a large internal battery, and actual audio inputs for a long-lasting dance experience. You can even plug in a guitar and microphone to get the jam going. $250 at Best Buy

Once known mostly for pill-shaped Bluetooth speakers that fit easily in a backpack, JBL's taken its speakers to new heights with a host of surprisingly loud, ultra-durable, and sometimes even especially versatile wireless speakers. The Flip 6 represents the refinement of JBL's classic Bluetooth speaker line, with a longer-lasting battery and more thorough bass output than its predecessor. It's one of the most portable options on the market, and a $40 discount leading to a $90 total makes it a better buy than ever.

But JBL's big speakers are arguably a little more interesting. The Extreme 2 is essentially a much larger version of the Flip, with a similar design language but a much higher volume and way punchier bass. It's the right choice if you're hosting a few friends at your pool or on the beach and don't want to push a smaller speaker to the point of distortion.

The Partybox 110's an even more interesting beast. Yes, it's a Bluetooth speaker, but it's also extremely loud, has fun ambiance lighting, and lets you plug in a guitar and mic for karaoke or a live jam session. And lest you think it won't last long, it can actually perform at reasonable volumes for upwards of 10 hours.