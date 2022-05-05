While Google Sheets is already packed with tons of powerful features, its third-party add-ons take the whole spreadsheet experience further. Whether you are planning on importing data from multiple productivity tools, starting an email campaign, using visual diagrams, or adding formatting tweaks to tables in a spreadsheet, we have got you covered with our top Google Sheets add-ons in the list below.

1. Lucidchart Diagrams: The best add-on for diagrams

When you are working with large projects, you need to break down the whole process into different tasks. Lucidchart helps you simplify a product launch timeline (or similar projects) into easy-to-undestand diagrams. If you are already using Lucidechart, the company's Google Sheets add-on will bring all your existing charts to the spreadsheet in a single click.

You can simply launch the add-on in Sheets, glance over all your Lucidchart diagrams, check preview, and import it to a spreadsheet. You and the invited team members can peek at the product launch timeline, marketing campaign, or the whole production flow right from the Google Sheets. The add-on removes the hassle of moving between Google Sheets and Lucidecharts to refer to the visual process.

Cost: Free (up to 60 objects) / $7.95 per month

2. Coupler.io: The best add-on for scraping data

Coupler.io is useful for small businesses with limited resources. When you are tracking multiple projects in Jira or Airtable, checking your employees' work hours via Clockify, and running an e-commerce store on Shopify, managing data from each app can get overwhelming and unproductive. You won't want to switch between these apps all the time to check the latest numbers.

Here's where Coupler.io add-on for Google Sheets comes into play. You can launch the add-on, ask it to import data from supported services and glance over them right from the single spreadsheet.

The best part is you can set automation to regularly scrape data at set intervals. Go to the add-on product page and check which apps Coupler.io supports.

Cost: Free (14-day trial) / $24 per month

3. Autocrat: The best add-on for merging spreadsheet data

Autocrat is an ideal Google Sheets add-on for educators. Maybe you are creating a spreadsheet with student names and their performance in each subject for this year, and now you want to create a personalized document with each student's name and his/her grades in main subjects.

Manually creating each document in Google Docs can be time-consuming. Google Sheets' Autocrat add-on is here to simplify the process. It will extract the specified data from the spreadsheet and create personalized PDF or Google Docs documents.

Launch Autocrat add-on in Sheets, choose a template for a document, tell Autocrat which fields to merge, and create personalized documents to share. You can check the step-by-step process from the Autocrat official website.

Cost: Free

4. Yet Another Mail Merge: The best add-on for sending personalized emails

When your product, brand, or marketing relies on successful email campaigns, you need to invest in a tool that can send personalized emails to every contact on your list, and track if recipients open, respond, or unsubscribed emails from you.

For example, if you are launching a new newsletter on politics, adding a new WordPress course to the Udemy platform, or bringing a new product to the market, you would want to reach out to your subscribers, or customers via an email.

First, you need to import your contacts list into Google Sheets, and draft an email in Gmail. Now, use the Yet Another Mail Merge (YAMM) add-on for Google Sheets to send personalized emails (based on your Gmail draft) to each recipient. You should first email yourself to make sure everything works and looks as expected.

Cost: Free (up to 50 emails in a day) / $28 per year

Doing repetitive tasks in Google Sheets can hamper your productivity. Let's say you are creating a GDP per capita report in Google Sheets, and now you want to capitalize all letters of country names for better visibility, or need to count and sum specific data by cell colors.

You can fire up the Power Tools add-on in Google Sheets which carries several tools to cut down repetitive tasks and get the job done in a short time. Apart from the above-mentioned usecases, the add-on lets you combine duplicates, match, and merge data, and compare sheets. Overall, Power Tools has 30 tools neatly categorized into 10 different categories. Go ahead, give it a try using a 30-day free trial.

Cost: Free (30-day) / $29.95 per month ($89.95 lifetime)

6. Icons8: The best add-on for adding icons

Icons8 is useful for statisticians working with graphs and data in Sheets. Maybe you are creating a report about desktop web-browser market share, or tracking the latest quarter earnings of tech stocks. Instead of simply mentioning browsers or company names, you can use the Icons8 add-on and insert company icons into the spreadsheet for better visualization.

You don't need to download icons and illustrations from Google and import them to Google Sheets. Simply search for the icon via the Icons8 add-on, and add them to the spreadsheet. Users can even change the icon size, and color before adding it to a spreadsheet. The add-on will save your preference to speed up your work.

Cost: Free (lower resolution) / $13 per month (100 icon downloads per month, $0.20 per icon afterwards)

7. Hunter: The best add-on for finding professional email addresses

When you want to reach a company employee at a large organization, you can't simply DM (direct message) them on Twitter or LinkedIn and expect a reply. For making an acquisition offer or a sales pitch, you need to reach them via their work email address, and finding it on the web can be a hard task. Here's where the Hunter add-on for Google Sheets comes in and lets you find professional email addresses without leaving your spreadsheets.

Use Hunter's domain search and find a list of people working in a company and their email addresses from public sources. You can use these leads and contact the person for your queries. You can even verify public sources of every email, and check the email address confidence score indicating the chances of it being correct.

Cost: Free (up to 20 searches in a month) / $34 per month (1000 searches)

8. Table Styles: The best add-on for formatting tables

While Google Sheets provides multiple formatting tools to change the header, footer, and cell colors, Table Styles takes the personalization to another level by offering ready-to-use themes for your spreadsheet.

The add-on has packed over 50 themes in six groups to customize the table look. You can choose from practical, monochrome, light, dark, juicy, and contrasting styling options. Once you are done with formatting tables, you can save the preference as a template and use it again in other sheets.

Cost: Free (30-day trial) / $12 per year ($39.95 lifetime)

9. Template Gallery: The best add-on for finding templates

The default Google Sheets template gallery leaves a lot to be desired. Even though the web is filled with hundreds of third-party templates, finding the right template for your needs can be time-consuming. The Template Gallery add-on is here to speed up the process with a large gallery of templates in different categories such as calendar, invoice, budgeting, resume, business letters, and more.

Simply copy the template to your Google Drive account and start making changes.

Cost: Free

How to install add-ons in Google Sheets

By now, you probably have a good idea of which add-ons to use with your workflow in Google Sheets. Follow the steps below to install them in your account.

Visit Google Sheets on the web and open any spreadsheet. Select Extensions in the top menu bar. Hover the mouse pointer over Add-ons and select Get add-ons. This will open Google Workspace Marketplace. Use the search bar at the top to search for your preferred add-ons. Select Install and follow on-screen instructions to install add-ons to your Google Sheets account. 3 Images Close

You will find the installed add-ons under the same Extensions menu.

Extra Tip: Use Google Sheets in dark mode

Working long hours in Google Sheets at night can result in eyes strain as the company still hasn’t rolled out dark theme support it. You can use a third-party extension called Lunar Reader and force dark mode on Google Sheets.

Note: Lunar Reader is a Chromium extension, meaning it will work on browsers based on Chromium rendering engine such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, Brave, and Opera. It’s not available for Safari or Firefox.

Open your desktop browser and visit Lunar Reader on the Chrome web store. Select Add to Chrome. Find the installed extension at the top (right beside the address bar). When you use Google Sheets, click on the Lunar Reader extension at the top and select the power button. 3 Images Close

Check the Google Sheets in a shiny new dark avatar.

Thanks to seamless sharing and rich add-on support from developers, Google Sheets can be your perfect tool for marketing, analytics, and collaboration. Go through the above-mentioned add-ons and get the work done efficiently.

