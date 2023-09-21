On the off chance that you've been living a simple life under a rock, you have probably noticed that foldables have grown into one of the hottest trends in the smartphone world. Initially, it seemed like the form factor was going to be an expensive fad, especially after Samsung unveiled the first-gen Galaxy Fold, which ran into some technical issues prior to launch. However, with the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip, all the major smartphone OEMs took notice. Well, except for one fruit-inspired brand.

Google finally joined the foldable fray with the Pixel Fold this summer. Opting for a short and wide, book-style foldable instead of the tall and skinny shape Samsung uses for its Z Fold line, the phone's thin chassis and impressive camera quickly gained the attention of smartphone fans. While the Pixel Fold isn't perfect, there are plenty of aspects about it I like. The price, however, isn't one, and I suspect some might be turned off by the overall size. For these reasons, those who want a folding phone often opt to go the clamshell route, and before Google jumps into this ring, I can think of four things the company needs to do in order to make an excellent flip-style folding phone.

Cover display: Don't mess this up

The Motorola Razr+ shook up the clamshell-style foldable phones when it dropped this summer thanks to its massive cover display and slim design. As someone who believed book-style foldables were the better of the two form factors, I was smitten with the Razr+'s design. While it is great, I realized that I'm not a flip phone kind of guy anymore. However, if I were forced to use one as my daily phone, the Razr+ would be the way I'd go, with the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 a close second because Samsung opted to expand its cover display as well.

By going with a large cover display, clamshell folding phones are allowed to be both more functional when closed, but the screen is still small enough that you are less likely to get sucked into doom-scrolling on social media. Being able to reply to a text, monitor the weather, check Google Maps to ensure you're going the right way, and so much more without the requirement of opening your phone is great. The larger outer display also makes taking selfies both easier and better than ever, because you'll be using the best cameras on your phone and be able to see what you are photographing.

The industry and fans alike quickly agreed that a large cover display is the way to go for these clamshell foldables. While the Pixel Fold is a book-style foldable, with the wider aspect ratio coming in at 17.4:9 instead of, the more narrow 23.1:9 found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, I have faith that Google would make the right choice in providing as much display as real estate as possible on the cover screen of a clamshell Pixel foldable. This is the number one thing Google cannot mess up should it make a smaller folding phone.

Cameras: Google's smartphone bread and butter

Many of the best smartphones on the market also happen to have the best cameras. However, that isn't necessarily the case when it comes to the top folding phones, even though these are the most expensive devices you can buy — that is, unless you are talking about the Pixel Fold. Like the Pixel 7 Pro and prior generations, Google has put a focus on the overall camera system used in its phones, and will need to do the same should it make a clamshell foldable.

It's unfortunate that should you go out and buy nearly any folding phone not made by Google, you'll be spending top dollar for a mid-range camera experience. Many of the best budget phones, like the Pixel 7a or Galaxy A54 5G, cost less than half your typical folding phone and can produce better photos. It's understandable that some corners will be cut in order to keep what is already a high price from going even further, to say nothing of the size constraints at play. But for the vast majority of people, their smartphone is their only camera, and to charge a minimum of $1000 for a middle-of-the-road experience is unacceptable.

Aside from ensuring the cover display of a clamshell foldable coming from Google is as functional as possible, the next most important feature worth focusing on are excellent cameras. However, Google could run into an issue when it comes to this form factor and the camera modules used across the current Pixel lineup. Since Google uses a visor-like camera bar, putting that on the front of a flip-style phone might look strange and reduce the cover screen real estate — or worse, make the phone unusably bulky. Should the Mountain View company decide to use this form factor, it will be interesting to see how it deals with this design challenge.

Design: Make it fun

Speaking of design choices, a clamshell foldable should feel fun above all else. One of the areas Samsung has really pushed with the Z Flip series is the enjoyment and whimsy that can be had with this style of smartphone. One of the best — and easiest — ways to accomplish that is through color options. Google stuck to just two colors with the Pixel Fold: Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white). I feel like that's a bit more acceptable for that style of pro-level phone. However, a cheaper clamshell option, relative to the Fold's price, has the opportunity to show off the fun side of Google.

Nearly all phone brands now have gone the route of pastel colors for the last few generations — just check out the iPhone 15 lineup if you don't believe me. I think this is an opportunity for Google to shake things up. Remember when the company used to offer more dynamic colors, like the Really Blue first-gen Pixel, the Oh So Orange variant of the Pixel 4, or even the Panda-inspired black and white combo seen with the Pixel 2 XL? Offering bolder color combinations for a clamshell foldable would be a great way to go.

Another way to bring fun to this design is in software features — not that Google needs to stray too far from the Pixel UI it currently uses. Material You in Android 14 has a lot of personality, and expanding that in ways to add some levity to a clamshell Pixel would be wonderful. Things like animations or graphics on the cover display when taking photos or when a call comes in could go a long way. Of course, this would all have to be optional for the user to keep things smooth and speedy. But through this design, Google could provide a little fun, alongside an opportunity to be less stuffy.

Cost: Be accessible and supportive

A great phone does no good for the industry, the company itself, or users if it is largely unobtainable. Aside from where the phone is available, the price keeps many from exploring these device types. This is especially true when you consider that other devices in the folding phone space have subpar cameras compared to slab phones of the same price while also remaining far less durable. As it stands now, at full price, all the mainstream clamshell foldables start at $1,000.

Google didn't take the route of undercutting the prices of its competition with the Pixel Fold like it has with the traditional phones. But in order to compete, that's exactly what needs to happen with a clamshell foldable. By offering a complete device with a competitive price and strong customer support — in addition to everything else mentioned on this list — Google could make a real splash in the flip-style folding phone space. In order to take some of Samsung's market share away from this form factor, pricing has to be a strong consideration for Google. Luckily, being a perfect mix of affordability and power has long been the company's forte.

Make calculated risks and take the win

While the clamshell foldable may not be for me, I'd love to see what Google could do with it. I've been a big fan of Pixel phones since the series kicked off in 2016, and the same goes for folding phones. Even with the Pixel Fold having its fair share of shortcomings, I still have love in my heart for that phone. Should Google choose to make a foldable in this alternate form factor, it cannot simply dip its toe into the pool. The phone needs to be a complete device that is accessible, offers flagship-quality cameras, and makes people excited to use it. Should Google do that, a Pixel Flip has a great chance not to be a flop.