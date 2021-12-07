Even if you're just embarking on your guitar-playing journey with Fret Zealot, millions of players around the world have already been taking advantage of the robust learning platform and everything it entails. With another year nearly behind us, Fret Zealot's taking a fond look back at the top artists, songs, and courses that players enjoyed most in 2021.

Fret Zealot's top 8 artists of 2021

Since Fret Zealot is all about learning how to master the guitar, it's no wonder that the most popular artists of 2021 fall within rock 'n' roll royalty. From the recognizable stylings of Angus Young, to the menacing sweeps of Zak Wylde, these are Fret Zealot's most popular artists for the past year:

AC/DC Metallica Led Zeppelin Guns N’ Roses Aerosmith Black Sabbath Lynyrd Skynyrd Santana

Fret Zealot's top 18 songs of 2021

The artists above are known for many hits throughout their careers, but it's a handful of songs that Fret Zealot users favorited or saved the most. These are the top 18 most popular songs from this past year. Good luck not getting any of them stuck in your head.

Back in Black — AC/DC Stairway to Heaven — Led Zeppelin Thunderstruck — AC/DC Highway to Hell — AC/DC Hotel California — Eagles Nothing Else Matters — Metallica Hells Bells — AC/DC Wish You Were Here — Pink Floyd Sweet Home Alabama — Lynyrd Skynyrd Enter Sandman — Metallica Smells Like Teen Spirit — Nirvana Dream On — Aerosmith Simple Man — Lynyrd Skynyrd Californication — Red Hot Chili Peppers Wanted Dead or Alive — Bon Jovi One — Metallica Sweet Child O’ Mine — Guns N’ Roses Come As You Are — Nirvana

Fret Zealot's top 10 video lessons of 2021

Some players can pick up new songs by reading tablature pretty easily. Others can get a huge boost from Fret Zealot's video tutorial library. These are the top 10 video lessons that users watched in 2021.

Back in Black — AC/DC Hotel California — Eagles Sweet Child O’ Mine — Guns N’ Roses Sweet Home Alabama — Lynyrd Skynyrd Hells Bells — AC/DC Thunderstruck — AC/DC Tennessee Whiskey — Chris Stapleton Shallow (from A Star Is Born) — Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Highway to Hell — AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long — AC/DC

Other cool Fret Zealot stats from 2021

In addition to searching for artists, and learning songs, Fret Zealot offers a robust educational platform that teachers players how to master guitar fundamentals. In 2021, Fret Zealot's most popular online course was the 30-Day Beginner Challenge.

Overall, players spent an average of 11 minutes and 50 seconds on each course. Perhaps no surprise, the most popular days of the week for learning were Saturdays and Sundays. The most active users were based in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, then France, Canada, and Germany. Finally, the most popular lighting effects for the Fret Zealot guitar system were Rainbow, Bolt, and Sparkler.

Get started with Fret Zealot now

Ready to join the millions of Fret Zealot users who are already mastering the guitar in ways that conventional lessons can't offer? Set yourself up for success by saving $20 on a Fret Zealot LED light system or a guitar combo pack when you use the promo code ANDROID at checkout.

Bonus: Not only will the Fret Zealot LED system help you understand your instrument in interactive new ways, it'll also turn your guitar into an impromptu Christmas tree. Happy holidays!

