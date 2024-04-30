WhatsApp has spared no expense in giving its users the best instant messaging experience possible, and keeping a close eye on the constant evolution seen in the beta versions is evidence enough. One could argue that the best chat app in the world already works well, but Meta engineers aren’t slacking off, and have been hard at work in April giving beta testers a taste of what’s coming. Stable channel users received a few updates too, so here’s a look at the 11 best WhatsApp changes this month.

April brought three major updates for the general populace who refused to install the beta version of the app, which usually doesn’t experience hiccups either. First, WhatsApp changed the UI design to move the tab switcher to the bottom of the screen, bringing back the swipe gesture to cycle through tabs we have seen in testing many times before.

WhatsApp is also rolling out support for pinning more than one message to each conversation. Unlike starred messages, pins are visible to all participants in the conversation, and you can now pin three messages instead of just one, but pins are designed to expire after 30 days at most. Speaking of ephemeral things, you only get a short while before responding to unreads becomes awkward. If you’re a busy person, WhatsApp’s new chat filters can help place the unreads at the top. The app also has a filter to separate your group chats from individual conversations.

The UI got big changes

While swipeable navigation between the app’s tabs is here to stay, the change is accompanied by several smaller tweaks. Most importantly, WhatsApp has switched to a persistent search bar located at the top, which wasn’t perfect when the redesign was first released. The app has also switched to a white color scheme with green accents from the green header with a white WhatsApp logo.

The lighter color scheme brings a much-needed touch of modernization to the WhatsApp UI, which remained largely unchanged for several years, save for minor modifications to incorporate new features like the Communities tab, which started life as a tiny tab on the far left-hand side in the tab bar. Now, all the tabs in the bottom bar are equally wide too.

Meta brings its AI chatbot to beta testers

AI already feels like an overused buzzword, but most WhatsApp users haven’t seen AI in the app, yet. That could change soon because Meta is testing the integration of its AI chatbot. The experiment was previously limited, but it expanded to more testers in April. Participating accounts would notice a circular blue trigger button in the upper right corner of the Chats tab, which converts the app search bar into a prompt field for the AI.

While AI can simplify mundane tasks, you still need to add new contacts to WhatsApp manually, and that usually involves switching to your dialer app. To curb this inconvenience, April marked the sighting of a new in-app dialer which would help users save time adding new contacts and calling them. However, the feature is still in development, and it might be a few months before we see it fully fleshed out and ready for a worldwide release.

Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a new way to quickly call contacts you mark as favorites. In the Calls tab, these contacts show up pinned at the top of the chronologically sequenced list of recents. The favorite contacts have quick shortcuts to initiate a voice or a video call, which are otherwise accessible in the Chats tab when you tap the contact’s profile picture.

While we are on the subject of favorite contacts, it would be remiss to gloss over WhatsApp’s recent efforts to help billions of users properly manage favorite contacts. If this change clears testing, users could see a new option called Favorites show up in the app’s main Settings menu. Here, users should be able to manage all the contacts they have marked as favorites and remove others conveniently if required. Details are scarce, so the developers might need to work on it some more before it is pushed out.

WhatsApp Web gets a redesigned sidebar too

Switching between all these tabs can get a little complicated on the WhatsApp Web UI, especially if you’re only habituated to the mobile version. However, Meta plans to make it simpler using a column of vertically-stacked icons in the sidebar on the left. It should offer easy access to Channels, Chats, Archive, Communities, and Starred Messages. However, the Chats tab remains the default of choice for the UI even during testing that has been ongoing for over a year now, and it is unlikely we will see that focus change anytime soon.

Development for People nearby continues behind closed doors

While most of the beta changes are accessible to testers, some aren’t even available for testing. One such development is a feature called People nearby. As the name suggests, it would use location and GPS permissions to find WhatsApp users near you. If other users' preferences have set them to be discoverable, you could transfer files to them wirelessly, just like when using Quick Share.

Although such an implementation would uncork a proverbial can of worms in terms of privacy, it could also save users the friction of manually exchanging contact information. Another advantage of using this would be WhatsApp’s sheer popularity, helping bridge the divide between Android’s Quick Share and Apple’s AirDrop. April’s updates suggest refinement is underway before beta testing begins.

While WhatsApp is big on convenience already, upcoming updates will add note-taking support. While this feature is primarily targeted at enterprise users and small businesses, WhatsApp will allow users to create notes for every saved contact. The app is also working on a way to add a message from the conversation to a note without tedious copy-pasting.

The feature should allow businesses to maintain detailed customer profiles, giving every support executive using WhatsApp immediate access to small details like a customer’s pronouns, their shipping preferences, address, contact information, etc. Saved notes will only be visible to the creator, and not the saved contact.

Communities are for events

WhatsApp’s equivalent of a Discord server is called Communities, if you equate individual topical group chats to channels within the server. Meta has been working on an event scheduling feature for Communities since October last year, and we saw the feature again in April. The events in question can be a virtual voice or video call where participants of the community can congregate for interaction. The UI we saw this time also had a toggle for creating a WhatsApp call link besides scheduling the date and time of the event.

Chat lock coming to linked devices

While some users prefer interaction, others may prefer privacy. However, WhatsApp linked devices don’t support all the features you see on your primary device. One such feature is chat lock, which is available on your primary smartphone, but not on any linked smartphone, leaving confidential chats hidden on the former still visible on the linked device in a breach of user privacy. A future update could fix this because beta testers spotted chat lock on linked devices in April.

It's not all roses for WhatsApp

While Meta developers have tested several new feature additions and UI changes, keeping the service running is critical for billions of users who rely on WhatsApp for everyday communications. Unfortunately, WhatsApp users saw a bug preventing the upload of video files recorded on their device or downloaded from the internet. The issue seemed widespread enough to bother users, but not so much so that it crippled the service for everyone. The company released a patch fixing this concern, so it should be back to business as usual for all affected users once you update the app from the Play Store.