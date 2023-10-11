Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are winding down, but there's still a host of last-minute discounts, particularly when it comes to smartphones and headphones. But now that we've had time to seek out the best deals over these two days, we're also getting some data about what you, dear readers, felt most compelled to pick up at a discount this shopping holiday.

To be perfectly clear, we don't know who bought what. Your personalized data all stayed with Amazon, which parsed 100% of that data in-house and just sent us the statistics hours ago.

Understandably, it's a laundry list of some of our favorite reasonably priced electronics from the last couple of years. Android Police readers flocked to some well-known brands for what they do best, like Anker batteries and Sony speakers. Google also won big, with its iconic smartphones and matching earbuds claiming three of the ten spots. The sales even made some of our most audiophilic readers happy, as a pair of premium Bose headphones outsold almost every other product among Android Police visitors.

Can I still find any of these big discounts?

Most of these deals will stay live for a few more hours, so don't hesitate if you're interested in any of these Android Police-tested, user-approved gadgets. We've also included directions to additional retailers that happen to be price-matching during Amazon's big sale. So, in case you happen to just miss out on one of these deals, hop over to Best Buy or Crutchfield, and they might still have an enticing discount.

And now, with no further ado, here are Android Police's top 10 Prime Big Deals Day offerings, according to none other than Android Police readers themselves.

10 most popular Prime Day deals among Android Police readers

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $120 $200 Save $80 Google's best earbuds yet, the near-perfect Pixel Buds Pro proved extremely popular on Prime Day. Their impressive ANC, audio quality, and call clarity make them especially appealing at a discount. Best of all, the new Bay colorway that's technically still in preorder is this price, too! $120 at Amazon

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 $229 $329 Save $100 Even though they're two years old, the Bose QuietComfort 45 remain among the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Their impressive $100 discount made them a hot ticket during recent sales. $229 at Amazon $229 at Crutchfield $229 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug EP40 $16 $25 Save $9 There's no more reliable way to automate and add remote control to outdoor lights and other appliances than with a water-resistant smart plug like this one from Kasa. $16 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 5K Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger $40 $70 Save $30 Anker makes a bunch of convenient, innovative batteries, and this one's the most ambitious yet. It combines a phone stand and magnetic charging with a USB-C power bank capable of recharging your phone from empty to full at least once. $40 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $330 $450 Save $120 Easily one of the best midrange phones of 2023, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has the power, features, and longevity the average smartphone user needs. It even has a microSD storage expansion slot! $330 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $400 $500 Save $100 Even at list price, the practically flagship-level Google Pixel 7a was one of the best values of the year. At $100 off, it's no surprise it sold like hotcakes. If you hurry, you can probably still get one on sale. $400 at Amazon

Source: Ring Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 Amazon's second-generation Ring Indoor Camera combines an updated design with improved privacy and image quality. When you find it half off, like it is for just a few more hours, it's hard to pass up. $30 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series $60 $100 Save $40 While they're stripped of many high-end features found on the Pro version, the Google Pixel Buds A Series sound great, sport excellent build quality, and perfectly match the Google aesthetic. Pixel 6a and 7a owners will be especially pleased to find these at a discount. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 Even though it's last year's release, the Fire TV Stick 4K continues to impress with good performance and an increasingly streamlined interface. It works better than the software built into most TVs, and it's a great deal at over half off. $23 at Amazon $23 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 $35 $60 Save $25 Barely bigger than a soda can, Sony's highly portable Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker actually lives up to its name better than you might expect. It's also about as rugged as they get, and an unbeatable value when it's just $35. $35 at Amazon

Well, there you have it, folks. As the latest Amazon sale bonanza races toward its finish, the folks here at Android Police are getting ready to relax our fingers and rest our eyes a little after a 48-hour blitz of rock-bottom prices. I think I speak for the entire editorial staff when I say thank you; it's been quite the journey.