Apparently, no well-known franchise is safe from receiving a free-to-play mobile interpretation, and so Ubisoft has just announced that it's working on a Tom Clancy's The Division mobile game. This title is known as Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence, and unsurprisingly the game will be free-to-play, offering the familiar cover-based shooting the series is known for, and it all will take place in an open world. This mobile offshoot will expand on the lore of the first two games in the series, offering solo or co-op play spread across PvE content, and testing should begin soon, which is why Ubisoft is already providing a way to sign-up on the game's website if you'd like to apply to test the unreleased title before it officially launches.

Even though today's announcement is fresh and lacking details, Ubisoft was kind enough to provide an announcement trailer, which you can watch above. The video is brief, a little over a minute long, but it does show some gameplay, so you can get a good idea of the graphics the game is pushing. More or less, we're back to the first game's location, New York, where this upcoming release will ideally expand on the events of the first two games. So once again, it will be your job to protect the city's civilians as part of the Strategic Homeland Division.

Ubisoft's PR does mention that collecting and upgrading gear is a primary feature, which sounds like the perfect opportunity to inject gacha mechanics, and thanks to the co-op gameplay, synergizing your build with your partners will very much be a thing, which kind of sounds like the game could also offer character gacha on top of the gear gacha. But since Ubisoft hasn't shared any technical details beyond a couple of nondescript blurbs in its PR, this is just a guess.

So there you have it. Ubisoft is bringing its The Division third-person shooter franchise to mobile sometime soon as a free-to-play open-world release that offers co-op play. It's more than likely the game will land as a gacha cash grab, as this is the nature of branded F2P mobile games, so I wouldn't get too excited. However, some AAA shooters have made the move to mobile with aplomb, like Call of Duty and Apex Legends, so there's a slight possibility Ubisoft won't screw this up. If that sounds intriguing to you, then you may want to sign up for testing on the official website before Ubisoft runs out of slots.