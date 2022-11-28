It's Cyber Monday! This means there are still some pretty good deals to be had on network-attached storage (NAS) and drives. A NAS is a form of storage that allows you to save files, backup devices, and even run streaming services from the same compact server. Most branded NAS enclosures have plenty of mobile apps too, allowing you to effectively manage everything while on the go.
You could keep your current cloud subscription from Google, Microsoft, or Apple, but spending a little more upfront on a NAS enclosure and some drives could save you a lot of money in the long run. Comparing the price per GB of storage plans with the cost of hard drives, it's easy to spot potential savings.
Using the best Cyber Monday deals, we've rounded up some excellent drive discounts right here that will likely end once the day is over.
Best NAS Cyber Monday deals
Synology managed to miss out on Black Friday and the company is celebrating Cyber Monday by discounting two of its more popular enclosures. The Synology DiskStation DS220+ has an Intel Celeron processor, expandable RAM, and the ability to be used as a 4K movie streaming hub. The DS220j is a little less powerful, but it's designed primarily for file storage and saving backups.
Synology DiskStation DS220+Best Value$240 $300 Save $60
The most affordable Intel-powered NAS from Synology has two drive bays, expandable RAM, and a fantastic OS. This is a solid place to start with your very first NAS.
Synology DiskStation DS220j$150 $220 Save $70
If you want to save even more money on a new Synology NAS, check out the excellent DS220j with its ARM processor, 512MB RAM, and the same brilliant OS.
Unlike Synology, TerraMaster has been running deals all weekend. So long as you don't mind using a slightly rougher OS, these enclosures often undercut Synology's own offerings.
TerraMaster F2-210$128 $160 Save $32
This Cyber Monday deal makes one of the most affordable TerraMaster NAS ridiculously cheap. It has two drive bays and enough performance for handling file storage and mobile device backups.
TerraMaster D5-300C$176 $22 Save $-154
This DAS from TerraMaster has five drive bays, no OS, and is perfectly suited for transferring files between devices, working on collaborative work, and more.
Best NAS hard drive Cyber Monday deals
Amazingly, the same Black Friday discount on this epic 20TB Seagate IronWolf Pro HDD is still going strong for Cyber Monday. Its MSRP of $620 has been utterly decimated, and you can still buy one for just $400. This works out to about $0.02 per GB, which is the most important pricing metric for NAS drives.
Seagate IronWolf Pro
How does a 20TB Seagate IronWolf Pro drive for just $400 sound this Cyber Monday? That's precisely what's on offer right now with this colossal hard drive. 20,000GBs is a lot of storage space, and it's all yours for just $0.02 per GB.
We've also rounded up some other excellent drive deals. From larger Seagate drives to more affordable Western Digital counterparts, there's a good deal to be had here for NAS owners.
- Source: Seagate
Seagate IronWolf (16TB)$270 $578 Save $308
Seagate's IronWolf Pro range of drives are premium options for NAS owners. Should you have a larger enclosure to fill up with hard disks, the 16TB models here would be fantastic at storing all your data.
- Source: Seagate
Seagate IronWolf Pro (14TB)$260 $504 Save $244
The 14TB Seagate IronWolf Pro drive is designed for NAS where up to 24 of them can be installed inside the same enclosure. They're fast, reliable, and backed by a solid warranty.
- Source: Seagate
Seagate IronWolf Pro (8TB)$200 $290 Save $90
Seagate IronWolf Pro offers an upgrade path for those on standard NAS drives. These more powerful units are capable of transferring data quicker, thanks to larger caches and faster motors. This 8TB model also lets you store a lot of data.
- Source: WD
Western Digital Red Plus (8TB)$154 $250 Save $96
Western Digital's Red Plus range of hard drives is specifically designed for NAS applications. They offer excellent value with a balance of affordability and performance. They're backed by a lengthy Western Digital Warranty and are rated for heavier workloads than desktop drives.
- Source: Toshiba
Toshiba N300 (14TB)$312 $360 Save $48
This 14TB NAS drive from Toshiba may be more expensive than Seagate and Western Digital counterparts, but the company ensures all of its NAS drives run well. You've got a 7,200 RPM motor, 256MB of cache, and more.