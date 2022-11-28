Add some BIG drives to your NAS enclosure for just $0.02 per GB

It's Cyber Monday! This means there are still some pretty good deals to be had on network-attached storage (NAS) and drives. A NAS is a form of storage that allows you to save files, backup devices, and even run streaming services from the same compact server. Most branded NAS enclosures have plenty of mobile apps too, allowing you to effectively manage everything while on the go.

You could keep your current cloud subscription from Google, Microsoft, or Apple, but spending a little more upfront on a NAS enclosure and some drives could save you a lot of money in the long run. Comparing the price per GB of storage plans with the cost of hard drives, it's easy to spot potential savings.

Using the best Cyber Monday deals, we've rounded up some excellent drive discounts right here that will likely end once the day is over.

Best NAS Cyber Monday deals

Synology managed to miss out on Black Friday and the company is celebrating Cyber Monday by discounting two of its more popular enclosures. The Synology DiskStation DS220+ has an Intel Celeron processor, expandable RAM, and the ability to be used as a 4K movie streaming hub. The DS220j is a little less powerful, but it's designed primarily for file storage and saving backups.

Source: Synology Synology DiskStation DS220+ Best Value $240 $300 Save $60 The most affordable Intel-powered NAS from Synology has two drive bays, expandable RAM, and a fantastic OS. This is a solid place to start with your very first NAS. $240 at Amazon

Source: Synology Synology DiskStation DS220j $150 $220 Save $70 If you want to save even more money on a new Synology NAS, check out the excellent DS220j with its ARM processor, 512MB RAM, and the same brilliant OS. $150 at Amazon

Unlike Synology, TerraMaster has been running deals all weekend. So long as you don't mind using a slightly rougher OS, these enclosures often undercut Synology's own offerings.

TerraMaster F2-210 $128 $160 Save $32 This Cyber Monday deal makes one of the most affordable TerraMaster NAS ridiculously cheap. It has two drive bays and enough performance for handling file storage and mobile device backups. $128 at Amazon

TerraMaster D5-300C $176 $22 Save $-154 This DAS from TerraMaster has five drive bays, no OS, and is perfectly suited for transferring files between devices, working on collaborative work, and more. $176 at Amazon

Best NAS hard drive Cyber Monday deals

Amazingly, the same Black Friday discount on this epic 20TB Seagate IronWolf Pro HDD is still going strong for Cyber Monday. Its MSRP of $620 has been utterly decimated, and you can still buy one for just $400. This works out to about $0.02 per GB, which is the most important pricing metric for NAS drives.

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf Pro Massive Storage $400 $630 Save $230 How does a 20TB Seagate IronWolf Pro drive for just $400 sound this Cyber Monday? That's precisely what's on offer right now with this colossal hard drive. 20,000GBs is a lot of storage space, and it's all yours for just $0.02 per GB. $400 at Amazon

We've also rounded up some other excellent drive deals. From larger Seagate drives to more affordable Western Digital counterparts, there's a good deal to be had here for NAS owners.