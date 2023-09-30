Last week, we learned that next year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra might drop the 10x telephoto setup Samsung’s used in its past few Ultra flagships in favor of a more restrained 5x option, much like what’s on offer in the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. It got us here at Android Police talking about super telephoto lenses in phones — and two of us in particular aren’t seeing eye to eye about it. Here, we discuss.

Periscope telephoto’s not worth it

By Taylor Kerns

I’m all for flexibility in phone camera layouts, and I’m bummed out any time I use a phone that’s got a wide primary camera plus an ultra-wide, but no dedicated telephoto — phones like the Pixel 7 and the base-model iPhone 15. I think I’m in the minority on this, but to me, even a 2x telephoto is more useful than most any ultra-wide as a secondary camera.

I ❤️ the S22+'s 3x camera.

But as much as I love 2x and 3x telephoto options, I’ve never been impressed with the 4x, 5x, or 10x periscope telephoto cameras in many flagship phones. Magnification factors that high can require more space between the camera’s lens and its sensor than exists between a phone’s display and its rear panel. To work around this, periscope telephoto setups position the camera sensor lower inside the phone’s body, pointed toward the top of the phone, and use a series of lenses and mirrors to bend and focus the light that comes in — resulting in a higher degree of magnification than would be possible with a more traditional layout.

As both a tech and photo geek, I think the solution is absolutely fascinating. But it also kind of sucks.

Because the space deep inside a phone’s chassis is at a premium, these periscope telephoto cameras use sensors that are even smaller than the already-tiny ones used in more conventional phone cameras. The 5x telephoto camera on the Pixel 7 Pro, for example, uses a downright miniscule 1/2.55” sensor that has about one third the surface area of the phone’s primary 1/1.31” sensor.

And surface area really matters here. The larger a camera’s sensor, the more light it can capture — which means sharper, clearer photos in challenging lighting conditions. The super-small sensors in periscope telephoto cameras require slower shutter speeds to capture enough light for a properly exposed shot, which means motion is often blurry in pictures from these cameras, especially in poor lighting conditions.

2 Images Close

Even in broad daylight, the S22 Ultra's 10x camera struggles to capture motion.

These hardware deficiencies are why phones with periscope zoom lenses so frequently fall back to other cameras when you’re trying to take photos of distant subjects, negating any benefit that complex periscope camera hardware may have had in the process. Pixels are especially guilty of this, in my experience, but Samsungs do it too. (You can change this behavior on Galaxy phones with the Camera Assistant app, at least, but most people don't know to try that.) Even when these super-telephoto cameras work as intended, the pictures they take don’t look very good: detail is typically soft, and motion is blurry.

Periscope zoom is starting to feel like the premium equivalent of macro shooters on budget phones.

I’m just not convinced these levels of magnification are worth having in our phone cameras when the user experience is so finicky and the results are so often unimpressive. Processing might improve over time, but clever software won’t ever be able to solve the physical constraints that make periscope cameras reliant on itty-bitty image sensors. I’d be happier to see phone makers put their resources — time, money, and space inside our devices — toward improving the quality of more flexible, reliable cameras. To me, periscope zoom is starting to feel like the premium equivalent of macro shooters on budget phones: neat in theory, but more impressive on a spec sheet than in real life.

Periscope lenses are imperfect but useful

Taylor’s points are all more than valid, but I think the sacrifices made by phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra are worth it, not for what they give us now, but for what they lead to in the future. History is full of products and features deemed silly and inconvenient at the time but have become commonplace because of the vision for what those things would become.

This is especially so of one of the most important (and my favorite) inventions in man’s history: the car. When the “auto,” as it was then known, came to market, people were skeptical. A car was more expensive, wouldn’t fit down roads even an overweight horse could navigate easily, and maintenance was vastly more complicated than “give it an apple.” However, you can’t argue that those early struggles were worth it.

2 Images Close

These photos wouldn't exist without the S23 Ultra's 10x lens.

Likewise, the 10x zoom on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting us toward a superior solution. For now, photos from it are soft, especially in less-than-ideal light. Depending on the situation, the S23 Ultra will perform a 10x crop on its 200MP primary sensor for a better result.

Even in its current state, though, I’d rather have that periscope lens than not. Photographer Chase Jarvis once said, “The best camera is the one that's with you,” and he was right. In that fleeting moment when something happens, and you want a photo of it, you have to settle for the camera you have, whether it’s a smartphone or a professional DSLR. What you take it on and the quality of the photo matter much less than getting a shot in the first place. The pictures of my childhood pet taken on an old Sony Ericsson K310i in stunning 0.3MP quality mean more to me than any other photo could, not because of the quality, but because they exist. Extended periscope zoom lenses add versatility to a smartphone's camera loadout that would otherwise be impossible to accomplish.

The quality of the photo matters much less than getting a shot in the first place.

The S23 Ultra can take photos that other phones simply can’t. Are they rough around the edges? Do I wish they were better? Yes, obviously. But the resulting images are good enough to capture a memory, that feeling I had when I took it. Recording 10x footage at 4K takes that even further, especially if you want to record a special moment at a concert, where just seeing what was going on and hearing the song is enough to relive the moment later.

If we gave up on features because they weren’t good enough yet, we’d still have phones that recorded footage at 1080p and maxed out at 3G speeds. 4G and 5G would’ve been killed by poor battery, and the choppiness and other issues surrounding early 4K would’ve also put an end to that. Smartphone zoom is only going to get better from here, and I like to think that any phone that pushes zoom technology, from the S23 Ultra to the Xperia 1 V, will one day be remembered in the same way we recall the Benz Patent Motorcar or Ford Model T: vehicles of the future.