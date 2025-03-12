Summary T-Mobile's upcoming promo will offer free satellite connectivity through Starlink for a year.

New customers must sign up for the Direct-to-Cell program and port numbers to T-Mobile by July.

The offer will only be available through online sales channel.

T-Mobile is among the best carriers in the US, offering relatively affordable plans with a wide coverage area. Last month, T-Mobile expanded its Starlink-powered Direct-to-Cell program to everyone in the US, including customers on AT&T and Verizon networks. This enabled them to connect to satellite services outside the mobile network coverage area. The carrier is now preparing to roll out a new promotion, providing customers with a full year of free satellite connectivity when they switch to its network.

Based on an internal document shared with the folks over at The Mobile Report, T-Mobile's new promo could go live as soon as later today. As part of the offer, the carrier will provide new and eligible customers with one year of Starlink satellite connectivity for free. Sadly, the promo won't apply to existing T-Mobile subscribers.

Interested new customers must sign up for the Direct-to-Cell program first. After this, they will have to port their number to T-Mobile's network before July, which is when the Starlink beta program ends.

The promo is expected to apply to all T-Mobile plans. Currently, the carrier includes free satellite connectivity with its Go5G Next plan. For other plans, adding Starlink satellite connectivity costs $15 per month. On AT&T and Verizon's networks, customers will have to pay $20 per month per number after the beta ends in July to enjoy T-Mobile's Starlink connectivity.

According to the report, T-Mobile will offer this promotion exclusively through its online sales channel, meaning customers won’t be able to visit a T-Mobile store to claim it. The carrier's retail and call-in employees have seemingly been instructed to transfer customers with questions about the free Starlink promo to the Virtual Retail team.

Customers can purportedly sign up with multiple lines and enjoy a free year of satellite connectivity for each one, saving significant money.

T-Mobile's free Starlink satellite offer should go live soon

T-Mobile is reportedly set to email Starlink beta program participants later today with details about the offer. It will seemingly be a targeted offer, though the report claims all new customers could be eligible.

The brilliance of T-Mobile’s Starlink connectivity lies in its simplicity. It works with any recent phone and does not require any special hardware. When your phone loses network coverage, it will seamlessly switch to T-Mobile’s Starlink satellite network, enabling direct-to-cell texting with support for group messages and emoji reactions.