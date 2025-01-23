Summary T-Mobile will probably only cover the price increase for the ad-supported Netflix, not the ad-free tiers.

Netflix prices just went up by a few dollars a month and T-Mobile customers who subscribe to ad-free Netflix could see this on their next bill.

Customers upset about the change should consider other entertainment options due to a trend in the industry.

Netflix's incoming price hike has left T-Mobile customers in a state of uncertainty, especially those enjoying ad-free plans. The ad-supported Netflix tier now costs $7.99 per month (the same price for the full experience a decade ago), while the ad-free standard tier will jump to $17.99.

And now an internal memo from T-Mobile suggests that the company will cover the cost increase for customers using the 'Netflix with ads' tier, but not the ad-free tier (via The Mobile Report). T-Mobile is known for offering free Netflix subscriptions to most customers, but recently adjusted its offer to restrict everyone to the Netflix with ads plan. Many customers are uncertain what this means for their bills.

Here's what T-Mobile had to say about the Netflix price increase

Netflix recently announced the price increase in an earning report to shareholders, set to take effect immediately. Many T-Mobile customers have wondered what this means for their subscriptions. The internal memo, leaked to The Mobile Report by an unnamed source at T-Mobile, alludes to not covering the price increase for customers with the ad-free tier.

"For customers enjoying Netflix Standard (w/Ads) ON US, we’ve got them covered with no changes to their monthly bill! Customers who have upgraded to Netflix Standard or Premium will continue to receive their $6.99/mo. T-Mobile discount. Next week, we will notify our Netflix subscribers of these changes via SMS." - T-mobile memo shared with The Mobile Report

The implications for T-Mobile customers

The changes in Netflix pricing are set to take place immediately, with customers seeing it reflected in their next billing cycle. This means T-Mobile customers can expect to see their bills go up by a few dollars. Some customers feel T-Mobile should cover the full cost of the Netflix subscription, seeing as that was one of the perks that helped them choose the provider.

What customers can expect on their next T-Mobile bill depends on their Netflix tier of choice. Customers already paid a little extra for no ads. Here's what that price increase could look like for them.

Netflix tier Old price New price Standard with ads $0 $0 Standard (no ads) $8.50 $11 Premium $16 $18

This isn't entirely T-Mobile's fault. Netflix has been happy to raise prices over the past few years, and it highlights a trend in the industry. Customers who don't want to pay will need to reconsider their subscriptions. Thankfully, there are plenty of alternative ways to stay entertained.