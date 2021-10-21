Halloween is very, very close, which means it's almost time to hear kids knocking on your door asking for candy. Now that we're starting to approach something slightly closer to normality, a lot of parents are going to let their kids go out trick-or-treating once again, and T-Mobile apparently wants to be ready. The carrier is doing a decent job so far bringing 5G to every corner of the continental US, and with a new, kinda ridiculous partnership with your favorite peanut butter cup brand, the company says it wants to bring 5G to Halloween, too. Whatever that means?

T-Mobile has created what it calls "Apartment 5G," a series of locations across the country where kids are welcome to come trick-or-treating this Halloween. It's adapting a brownstone house in New York City and three stores in Texas, Florida, and California for this. While supplies last, kids can just slam the "5G" button on the door to get hit with a barrage of Reese's, including an exclusive, limited edition "Take 5G" candy bar. Which, at least from the outside packaging, just looks like a regular Reese's cup with magenta branding.

This is pretty much just a marketing stunt for T-Mobile's 5G network — it says Apartment 5G locations can deliver 10 times the Reese's ... just like 5G connectivity can be 10 times faster than LTE. Most kids probably don't give a damn about 5G, but they do care about candy. So maybe 5G candy is the next big step?

T-Mobile is also doing a cool giveaway for those who do visit. You'll have the chance to win a 5G smartphone with a free year of T-Mobile 5G service and a year's worth of Reese's peanut butter cups (apparently that's equivalent to about 432 standard bars — don't ask us about the math). And if you're not able to visit an Apartment 5G location this year, you'll still have a chance to win — just check T-Mobile's official Twitter account starting on October 26th for more information on that giveaway. It'll be open to residents of all 50 US states, as well as US territories.

If you're anywhere close to an Apartment 5G location, make sure your kid (or yourself, we won't judge) stops by to get their respective dose of Reese's.

