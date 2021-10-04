T-Mobile subscribers on the inside track have been waiting in suspense for a new, exclusive Google One cloud storage plan to be announced for over a month now. Well, today's the day the beans are spilled, but there isn't a way to sign up just yet.

Our friends at the T-Mo Report first reported on the 500GB tier that would be offered exclusively to Magenta customers starting in September. We were later told that the promo hit a roadblock, but it was still ready to be launched at any time.

That time, announced just now, will be October 12. The 500GB plan will cost $5/mo. and be offered alongside Google One's existing 2TB, $10/mo. plan for anyone with an Android or iOS device on their account. Customers will be able to try the new plan for free for "30 days or more" — no fine print explanation has been offered on what "more" means.

T-Mobile customers can add Google One to their account on the carrier's website, through customer service, or by talking to an in-store agent. For those remaining with Sprint's legacy service, they will need to redeem the plan through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for Android or, if they're on iOS, call their respective customer service.

