Key Takeaways Pixels on T-Mobile and Google Fi networks are now receiving the December Feature Drop.

Pixel 9 benefits the most with the latest Feature Drop.

The update also includes several bug fixes and changes.

Google rolled out its latest quarterly Pixel Feature Drop on December 5. The update brings several new features to the Pixel 9 while adding some goodies to older Pixel devices. Although the build rolled out to all compatible Pixel devices within days, Pixel 9, 8, and 7 users on T-Mobile's network were left out. This is changing a week later, as Google has released a new December Feature Drop specifically for its 2022, 2023 and 2024 Pixels on T-Mobile.

The AP4A.241205.013.C1 build is available for Pixel 9, 8, and 7, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on T-Mobile and other MVNOs that rely on the carrier's networks, like Google Fi and Mint Mobile. On the Pixel 9 series, the OTA update weighs around 758MB. The factory images and OTA builds are already for download on Google's developer website. So, if the update is still not available for download on your Pixel, you can manually sideload it.

Google has also updated its December Feature Drop announcement to mention the new T-Mobile-specific build numbers. The full release notes of the update are also included in the same announcement.

Many Redditors report sideloading the non-T-Mobile build on their phones without any issues. Additionally, some of them successfully pushed the new C1 build on top without problems. Do note that if you sideloaded the global build, your Pixel won't get an OTA for the T-Mobile-specific firmware.

December Pixel Feature Drop packs plenty of new features

Close

Pixel 9 users stand to benefit the most from the December Feature Drop. The update improves Call Screen using Gemini Nano to suggest contextual replies based on what the caller is saying. The Pixel Recorder app is getting an upgrade, too, with Clear Voice Mode, which enhances recordings by isolating voices and reducing background noise.

You can also finally limit your Pixel's battery level to 80% post the December Feature Drop to extend its lifespan. The limit is not as strict as you think, and your Pixel will charge to 100% once in a while for calibration purposes.

Apart from the new features, the update fixes several issues, including improving Wi-Fi stability and Bluetooth range in certain conditions.