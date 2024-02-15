Summary The AI revolution is gaining momentum in 2024, with smartphone developers vying to make tedious tasks easier.

The Rabbit R1, an AI phone without apps, is just one example of the wild and wacky phones being developed.

T-Mobile's majority shareholder, Telekom, plans to unveil a concept phone at MWC 2024, showcasing real-life use cases for app-free AI technology.

The AI revolution has gained new steam in early 2024, and it seems like everyone is trying to get in on the action. For smartphone developers, it’s an untraveled world of possibilities, and whoever develops AI to make annoying and tedious processes easier will gain a leg up out the starting gate. That idea has led to wild and wacky phones like the Rabbit R1, which is an AI phone with zero apps, being unveiled to the world. Like it or not, this is the next software revolution that has brands going all-in, and it’s happening quickly. T-Mobile's primary shareholder Deutsche Telekom recognizes this and plans to unveil a concept phone at MWC 2024.

Telekom, which is the majority shareholder of T-Mobile, announced that it will show off a concept phone during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this February. Together with Qualcomm and Brain.ai, Telekom developed a phone with an app-free interface, running off a cloud-based AI. At the conference, the company will show off real-life use cases for the phone, such as booking hotel rooms and flight tickets. Additionally, Telekom will show off a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone with on-board AI processing. The “Magenta” keynote will kick off on February 26 at 2:00 p.m. local time in Barcelona.

Source: Telekom

The carrier's message is clear: This is its future. The Chief Product and Digital Officer for Telekom, Jon Abrahamson, said as much in the release:

“Artificial intelligence and Large Language Models (LLM) will soon be an integral part of mobile devices. We will use them to improve and simplify the lives of our customers. Our vision is a magenta concierge for an app-free smartphone. A real everyday companion that fulfills needs and simplifies digital life.”

We wrote in early January about the idea of AI being wholesale-integrated into smartphones. However, the question still remains: If AI is the future of smartphones, can you prove it? It’s proving to be difficult across the board, but anything that completely revolutionizes how we utilize universal products such as smartphones will be a lengthy process. Phones that don’t have any apps don’t fit into today’s ecosystem, but maybe that’s the path we’re headed down. Sometimes, it’s just easier to flip on a light switch than ask Google to do it for us, though.