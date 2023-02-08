Not every day does a mobile game, especially from a lesser-known platform, Netflix Games, exceed expectations. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a fantastic port that every Netflix subscriber should dive into for their daily dose of dopamine; there's something very charming about having the famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle squad duke it out with a fresh set of baddies in a heavily nostalgic brawling fashion. Not only does Shredder's Revenge deliver an excellent brawling experience, but it adds a great excuse to put your favorite Android gaming phone to full use — the game is entirely free if you already subscribe to Netflix. But of course, new players may require a few pointers on how to best sink their teeth in Netflix's challenging beat 'em up, which is why we've compiled all the essential tips every beginner needs to know.

Play the Story mode first

The episodic story mode is a fantastic introduction to learning the game's levels while getting a feel for your characters and optimal combos. Unlike Arcade mode, a Game Over doesn't cost you your playthrough, and you can re-tackle previously cleared levels.

Clearing all 16 episodes and beating the final boss will reward you with Casey Jones, a character with seven stars distributed across all stats, one extra star above the rest of the game's characters.

Get to know your turtles (and non-turtles)

One of the best parts of Shredder's Revenge; you can swap your characters between levels without being punished. Essentially, a playthrough continues after changing your character. So if you're stuck on a level with one Turtle, try it again with another.

Beginner-friendly starters

The three most beginner-friendly characters are Raphael, Michelangelo, and April. Raphael is quick on his feet and knows how to punch above his weight, but his range is terrible, whereas both April and Michelangelo cover speed but trade for power and range, respectively. Speedy characters help you unleash combos without getting interrupted, which is an essential asset for new players.

Managing obstacles and using traps to your advantage

As part of the beat 'em up gameplay style, you must knock out hoards of baddies to progress through each level. But sometimes, your character, Splinter (for example), lacks speed and struggles with recovery. However, attacking objects such as explosive barrels buys time to string strong combos to pummel your way to victory.

Episode three is where obstacles are thrown at you in full force, even adding a challenge not to receive any damage. Displayed red alerts show incoming traffic, and the landed trajectory for falling/throwing objects is on the ground; use your dodge to avoid damage.

Get comfortable with jump attacks and air combos

Finishing the level requires more wits than punching your opponents out of the way. Be warned; some enemies hover in episode three requiring jump attacks to take them out.

If you're playing Shredder's Revenge with touch controls, it's critical pull-off precision with your jump attacks to avoid landing at a spot where a group of enemies can clobber you. If you get cornered, use escape techniques like rolling and flying attacks to move out of harm's way.

Leave the health recovery pizza alone (until hungry)

Tackling the Arcade mode is entirely different, much more reminiscent of the classic arcade-style games like Streets of Rage. You only have so many lives to clear all 16 stages, which can take almost 10 minutes of obstacle-dodging, boss-slaying, and button-mashing to finish each level. So you may salivate from seeing a box of (health recovery) pizza, but only grab it after you've finished slaying your opponents in that zone or when you're about to lose a life. Good planning is the key to success.

Too many Game Overs in Arcade mode resets your progress which will see you start from the beginning, which can be painful after finishing 12 out of 16 stages. So close, yet so far.

Netflix adds another addictive brawler to its collection with TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Netflix Games holds another gem in its growing library. From the smooth-as-butter controls (even using the touch screen) to the graphically impressive without-sabotaging FPS gameplay, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge adds another solid Android game to your collection. And if you're already enamored with Netflix Games' Streets of Rage 4, this snarky Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle squad will still have you eagerly scratching the same itch, which is why we've included the download for the Netflix version below. Alternatively, you can also install the app through the Netflix Games library.