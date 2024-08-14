A fantastic streaming stick with all the bells and whistles TiVo Stream 4K $25 $40 Save $15 The TiVo Stream 4K offers deep integration of the Sling TV app, and its Stream app aggregates content from all your services in one place for quick access. $25 at Amazon

There are a lot of different options out there when it comes to streaming devices. Although you could go with something like an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google's TV Streamer, we think this highly underrated device from TiVo is going to offer much better value, especially now that it's being discounted, coming in at one of its lowest prices to date.

The TiVO Stream 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices that you can buy in 2024. And for a limited time, you can pick it up for an absolute steal, as it drops to just $24.99. Not only does this device stream in 4K, but it also offers lots of perks, making it great for first timers and those that are upgrading their existing setup. Plus, it's also a breeze to install.

What's great about the TiVo 4K Stream?

We love what TiVo has to offer here, with a streaming device that's powered by Android TV and a quad-core Amlogic processor. The brand touts a seamless way to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows by delivering them all on one screen. Once you get everything setup, you'll never have to guess what services your shows are on, because they will all be available on one menu.

In addition to the above, the TiVo Steam 4K also comes with Chromecast built-in, giving users the ability to easily share photos, videos, and music on the big screen, straight from compatible devices. The remote packs Google Assistant, making it easy to navigate just by using your voice. And if all of that wasn't enough, the huge sell here is that the TiVo Steam 4K is now priced at just $24.99.

Sure, there are newer and more impressive streaming devices on the market, but a lot of them cost more, which is why is one of our underrated favorites. It delivers an excellent experience, and manages to do so for a great price. So if you've been thinking about buying a streaming device, this one's going to be a fantastic option.