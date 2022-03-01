Announced in December 2018, One UI continues to be the key differentiator for Samsung in the Android crowd. The latest One UI release on Galaxy S22 series takes things further with several customization and convenience features. Using some settings tweaks, you can improve your Galaxy phone’s home screen experience materially.

Samsung One UI shines in terms of customization. Your phone’s home screen isn’t limited to out-of-the-box settings only. Whether you are coming from an iPhone or another Android phone, you can go through the customization tricks below and make yourself feel right at home.

1. Change the home screen layout

Are you looking to move from iPhone to Samsung? You might not be fond of using an app drawer to glance through installed apps. Samsung offers an option to put all your apps directly on the home screen.

Long-tap a blank area on your home screen and look at the options near the bottom. Select Settings to access the home screen settings menu. Expand Close Tap on Home screen layout and select Home screen only. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

Go back to the home screen, and you will see all your apps appearing right on it. The swipe-up gesture won’t open the app drawer anymore. Instead, it will launch search, helping you find apps and files on the phone.

2. Change the media page

By default, Samsung integrates the Samsung Free panel that lets you quickly access TV channels, read news, and play games with a single swipe on the home screen. You can easily turn it off or switch it out with the Google Discover menu.

Long-press on your Samsung phone’s home screen and swipe right to the media page. Select Google Discover or disable the toggle to remove the media page entirely. Expand Close

3. Apply your preferred color palette

Samsung has adopted Android 12’s Material You with the One UI 4 update. You can choose a color palette based on your wallpaper and get a uniform look on the home screen and in system apps.

Swipe down to reveal the notification center. Tap on the Settings gear at the top. Expand Close Select Wallpaper and style and tap on Color palette. 2 Images Expand Expand Close You have multiple palettes to choose from. Tap on a palette and check the live preview. Expand Close

You can also apply a palette to app icons with the options below the color palettes. Hit the Done button once you are satisfied and enjoy a fresh look on your Samsung home screen.

When you apply a color palette to app icons, it will only modify the system apps' look. Third-party app icons, including Google apps, remain unaffected.

4. Disable the Samsung Pay gesture

The Samsung Pay gesture is integrated into the home screen and lock screen. I can’t tell you how many times I have activated the Samsung Pay service on accident due to the swipe-up gesture. Thankfully, you can turn off the behavior from the Samsung Pay settings.

Open the Samsung Pay app and tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner. Select the Settings gear at the top. 2 Images Expand Expand Close In the Payment section, select Quick access and default card. Disable the Lock screen, Home screen, and Screen off toggles. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

From now on, the swipe-up gesture won’t trigger Samsung Pay on your phone.

5. Hide apps

Do you want to keep selected apps hidden on your Samsung phone? You can easily do so from the home screen settings.

Go to the system settings and open the Home screen menu. Expand Close Tap on Hide apps and select apps that you want to hide. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

Tap on Done at the bottom and the selected apps will no longer appear on the home screen and in the app drawer. Parents can use this trick to hide YouTube or other addictive games from little ones at home, though a supervised Google account might be the better option for a kid's phone.

6. Disable adding new apps to the home screen

Sometimes, we spend hours to get the perfect home screen look on our phones, carefully choosing which apps are accessible on which page. And then we install new apps from the Play Store, and they end up appearing on the home screen, spoiling an ideal setup. You can tweak some settings to keep your home screen unchanged.

Launch the system settings and go to Home screen. Disable the Add new apps to Home screen toggle. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

From now on, you need to access the app drawer to find newly installed apps on your phone.

7. Delete home screen pages

I tend to use a single home screen page on my Galaxy A52 and opt for the app drawer to access other apps. You can do the same by deleting other home screen pages on your Samsung phone.

Long-tap on a blank section of your home screen to go into the editing mode. Swipe to check other home screen pages. Tap on the delete icon at the top to remove any pages you don't need and confirm your decision. Expand Close

8. Use Smart Widgets

Samsung borrowed this one from Apple’s book. Smart Widgets allow you to stack up widgets on top of each other. That way, you can save space and use multiple widgets on a single home screen. Sounds familiar? This is exactly what Apple did with Smart Stacks in the iOS 14 update. Samsung has introduced Smart Widgets with the One UI 4.1 update and as of now, it’s only available on the S22 series. Check the video above to see Smart Widgets in action.

9. Explore the theme store

You can completely customize your Samsung phone’s look and feel with the theme store.

Long-tap on the Samsung home screen and select Themes. Go through themes, wallpapers, icons, and AODs (Always On Displays) and implement them to your Samsung phone. Expand Close

I mostly use the theme store to download third-party AODs on my Galaxy phone.

10. Use Gesture Navigation

It’s 2022 and Samsung is still shipping phones with navigation buttons. Every other Android OEM is giving you gesture navigation out of the box or at least asking if you'd prefer gestures or buttons. Here’s how you can ditch navigation buttons and opt for gestures in One UI.

Open the Settings app on your Samsung phone. Go to Display and select Navigation bar. 2 Images Expand Expand Close Tap on Swipe gestures and the navigation buttons will disappear at the bottom. Expand Close

11. Disable lock screen wallpaper services

In some regions, Samsung mid-range phones come with a wallpaper service that delivers ads and showcases new wallpapers on the lock screen. It’s basically adware and serves no purpose. You can disable it and enjoy your self-selected lock screen wallpaper.

Launch the Settings app and go to Lock screen. Expand Close Select Wallpaper services. Tap on None. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

12. Enable one-handed mode

While Samsung did a splendid job optimizing One UI for one-handed use, sometimes you might need to stretch your thumb to reach certain parts of the UI. Here’s where Samsung’s one-handed mode jumps in and temporarily shrinks the UI for easy accessibility.

Swipe down close to the bottom of your screen, and you will see one-handed mode kicking in. You can use the top bar to move around the window. Once you are done, double-tap on the side arrow to disable one-handed mode.

If you are using navigation buttons, you need to double-tap on the home button to enable one-handed mode.

13. Sort apps in alphabetical order

Samsung uses some custom order when placing app icons in the app drawer. You might have a hard time finding the one you are looking for due to that. Let’s sort them in alphabetical order instead. Shall we?

Open the app drawer and tap on the three-dot icon at the top. Expand Close Tap on Sort and select Alphabetical order. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

14. Customize Finder settings

Samsung Finder can be a cumbersome experience for some. Instead of quickly finding apps, the Finder may end up showing search suggestions from downloads, settings, and screenshots.

From the app drawer, tap on the search bar at the top. Select the three-dot menu beside it and go to Settings. 2 Images Expand Expand Close Disable irrelevant toggles and you are good to go. Expand Close

15. Change notification pop-up style

Starting with the Galaxy S8 series, Samsung introduced a new notification pop-up style that gives a brief alert banner at the top without revealing too many details.

Open the system settings and go to the Notifications menu. Select Brief. 2 Images Expand Expand Close

Once you change the notification pop-up style to Brief, you can go to Brief pop-up settings and apply Edge lighting style as well.

From now on, whenever you receive a notification, you will see a brief pop-up at the top. Check the screenshot below for reference.

Bonus: Apply custom launcher

Not everyone likes Samsung’s take on Android. Some may not prefer how the folders look while others may dislike the horizontal app drawer.

You can go with some of the best third-party app launchers like Nova or Action from the Play Store and change the look of the home screen and app drawer in One UI. With a custom launcher, you can also integrate third-party app icon packs from the Play Store pretty easily (something that's a bit of a process with Samsung's launcher). Do note that Android's gesture navigation might not work flawlessly with a custom launcher on your Samsung phone, though for most recent phones, this should no longer be an issue.

In the past, the software experience used to be Samsung’s weakest link (hello, TouchWiz). The situation is completely turned around now.

Samsung has nailed it with One UI customization options. Go ahead, use the tips above and create the perfect home screen experience on your phone.

