Google Home is easily one of the best ways to manage your smart home devices, especially on Android. However, managing a smart home can quickly become overwhelming as you add more devices to your setup.

Thankfully, Google Home offers several built-in ways to help you organize your setup just the way you want, so you can get tasks done quickly. If you're tired of opening the Google Home app and seeing clutter everywhere, here are some organizational tips you need to know.

Stop jumping between different homes

While Google allows you to create multiple homes, which can be especially useful if you frequently travel between two cities or have two or more homes, you should avoid creating multiple homes unless absolutely necessary.

Keeping all your devices in one home makes it easier to see and manage them all at once. Switching between homes is a pesky task, and not all devices may transfer smoothly from one home to another.

To check if you're using just one home, open the Favorites tab in the app and tap your home's label at the top. If only one label appears, you're using a single home. If multiple appear, you're using more than one and may need to transfer devices by going to Device Settings > Device Information > Home and selecting the right home.