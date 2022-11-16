Whether a lawyer prepping for a big case or a student preparing for a big assignment, you will have to come to grips with PDFs. The preferred format for many organizations, the PDF carries with it many advantages. They allow you to assign varying degrees of security to its users while maintaining compatibility. But they can also at times present complications when going beyond simply creating and consuming them. This is what makes TinyWow such an essential site. It simplifies any PDF-related task, and in doing so, rids you of any anxiety you might feel when working with them. What’s more, it’s free, and its clean interface facilitates a stress-free, easy-to-follow process.

For instance, to, say, merge two PDF documents, follow these steps:

Go to TinyWow.com. Open the dropdown menu along the top of the screen, then click on Merge PDF. Either drag and drop the PDFs you wish to merge or upload them by clicking Upload from PC or Mobile. Your PDFs will then be displayed. You now have the option of uploading more files for the merger or merging those files you just uploaded. If you’d like to add more files, now would be the time to do so. Once you have all the files you wish to merge, click the Merge button. If merging the PDFs is all you require, you can download the file now. The merged file will remain accessible for one hour, after which, it will be deleted. Should you need to work on it further, you can send it to other TinyWow tools listed below. Close Rearrange PDF and simply drag and drop the pages in the preferred order and create a new file.

There you have it: a simple and effective method for combining your PDF files. So, whether you deal with deluges of these documents on the daily, or are merely a part-time PDFer, bookmark TinyWow. Now.

