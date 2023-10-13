Tinder is one of the best dating apps. Whether you're looking for a casual or serious relationship, Tinder makes it easy You can just create a profile, take a gorgeous selfie with your awesome camera phone, and begin swiping untll you find some solid matches.

But what happens if that incredible person you chatted with on Tinder turns out to be a dud when you meet up? You have a few options: ghost them and hope they'll stop messaging, or unmatch with their profile. Since ghosting isn't cool, we think the latter option is your best. Here's what you need to do to unmatch on the Tinder app for Android or iOS, or from your web browser.

It's all about the swipe on Tinder

When using Tinder, swipe right to let the app know that you like a person's profile, or swipe left on profiles that don't interest you. The swipe action helps other users know you liked them if they have a paid subscription. When you both swipe right, it's a match!

How do I know I have a match on Tinder?

You'll have a match on Tinder when you and the other person both swipe right on each other. This happens one of two ways. Either you both found and liked each other in the feed organically, or the person you liked has a premium Tinder subscription, saw that you matched with them on the Likes pages of their Matches, and swiped right from there.

How to unmatch with a Tinder profile on your Android phone

Despite matching with somebody, you can also unmatch if it isn't working. Using the Android app, you can unmatch with a few taps thanks to the Safety Toolkit, named for its safety features, such as reporting and unmatching buttons.

Open the Tinder app and go to your Messages section. Tap the person's chat thread that you wish to unmatch with. Select the Shield icon in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Tap Unmatch with [person's name] from the Safety Toolkit. Confirm via the pop-up that you want to unmatch from this Tinder profile by tapping Yes, unmatch. 2 Images Close

If you don't have a chat thread, follow the same steps by tapping the Tinder profile's photo in your new matches section.

How to unmatch with a Tinder profile on your iPhone

The Tinder app on iOS is a go-to for finding new people, but when you want to unmatch with someone, here's what to do:

Go to the Tinder app and tap the Messages section. Find and tap to open the person's chat thread you wish to unmatch with. Locate the shield icon in the upper-right corner of the chat window. 2 Images Close Select Unmatch with [person's name] from the Safety Toolkit. Confirm that you want to unmatch by choosing Yes, unmatch to complete the action. 2 Images Close

How to unmatch with a Tinder profile on the web

Although most people use Tinder's iOS or Android app, you can also use Tinder in a browser. If you use the web, follow these steps below:

Log in to Tinder on your browser. From the Tinder home page, click your Messages tab to the right of your Matches. Select the message thread with the Tinder profile you wish to unmatch with. If you haven't messaged them, click the person's profile picture under the Matches tab. Look on the right side of your screen where the person's profile info shows, and scroll down. Find and click the Unmatch option. Confirm the action by selecting Yes, unmatch.

What happens when you unmatch from a Tinder profile?

Unmatching from a Tinder profile is permanent. According to Tinder's Safety Center, "When you unmatch someone, you'll disappear from their match list and vice versa, and they won't be able to see you or message you anymore." This means the user you unmatched with no longer appears in your feed.

Since unmatching is permanent, you'll want to exercise some caution. If you change you mind or accidentally unmatch with the wrong profile, you're out of luck. However, if you accidentally swipe left, you may be able to recover the user's profile through Tinder's Rewind feature if you subscribe to Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum. To use Rewind, tap the yellow arrow icon after accidentally swiping left.

Once you unmatch with a profile, you'll also notice that any conversations you had with the person disappear from Tinder messages. There is no way to recover your conversation after you unmatched with someone.

Blocking notifications and reporting users

Tinder doesn't notify a person when you unmatch their profile. Although they won't receive a notification, they may be able to gather that you unmatched them when they see communication has been cut off.

However, unmatching isn't the same as reporting them. If someone exhibits problematic behavior, and you wish to report them, tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner of the user's profile or conversation, and select Report instead of Unmatch. From there, fill out information about why you're reporting them. Like unmatching, reporting is a permanent action and causes the user to disappear from your matches and feed.

Keep your matches streamlined on Tinder by unmatching

Throughout the years, Tinder has upgraded its features to make its app safer and more in tune with the modern dating scene, including Tinder video chat and creating the Safety Center.

Unmatching with someone on Tinder is easy once you know where to look, so you don't need to fret the next time you aren't feeling it. You're just a few taps away from accessing Tinder's helpful Safety Toolkit to unmatch or report someone.