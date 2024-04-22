Summary Safety is a primary concern in dating apps, and people usually share their planned dates with friends and family.

Tinder is making sharing these details easier with a new feature called Share My Date.

The feature will roll out in several major markets during the coming weeks.

Finding a match on dating apps is a nuanced skill, and going out on a date safely can be equally challenging. Usually, users prefer sharing their whereabouts with trusted friends or family members ahead of such interactions, but the process is very manual. The best dating apps seem to be taking notes, though, because Tinder just announced a new option in the app to share your date plans directly from the app with minimal effort.

User safety is paramount in dating apps, where virtual engagement with people can translate into real-world connections. To safeguard its users, Tinder just announced a new feature called Share My Date, which allows forwarding all critical location and contact information with just a few taps, before you go on that date.

Ensure your safety with a shareable link

Source: Tinder

When you use the Share My date feature on Tinder, the app generates a link detailing the name and photo of the person you matched with, the planned meeting location, and the scheduled date and time. Plans are always subject to change, and you can always edit the shared information. Links are available for events planned up to 30 days out, and you can even append a note to the event.

You can then share the link with anyone who you trust or could assist if things go south. TechCrunch reports the link is accessible even if you don’t have an account on the platform, revealing the name, age, photos, and location of the person your contact matched with. With a Tinder account, you get to see their full profile, but cannot interact with it or message the user. Interestingly, users aren’t limited in the number of dates they can schedule and share.

The feature isn't available immediately, but Tinder plans to roll it out to users in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, India, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, Vietnam and Thailand. With such a large-scale release on the cards, sharing your date info should become more convenient for millions of users.