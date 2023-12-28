Tinder subscriptions auto-renew, so you must manually cancel your Tinder Gold subscription. Depending on the way you subscribed to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum, the method for canceling your subscription may differ.

We walk you through canceling Tinder Gold or another subscription on your Android phone or iOS device. After canceling it, consider one of these alternative dating apps for a better dating experience. Then, spruce up your photos with one of our favorite camera phones.

Don't delete Tinder until you've canceled your subscription

One problem with Tinder is that it prioritizes user retention over helping you find the perfect partner. This means that it's easy to mistakenly keep your Tinder Gold subscription active when you think you've canceled it.

Deleting the Tinder app or your Tinder Gold account doesn't cancel your subscription. While it may seem like your subscription is tied to your Tinder account, it's a separate entity.

If you deleted the app or your account, reinstall the app or recreate your account with the same phone number and email address. You can delete your account and app after you cancel your Tinder subscription.

When you feel unsafe on Tinder, block users instead of deleting the app.

How to cancel your Tinder Gold subscription

Before you unsubscribe, check what method you subscribed by. If you pay with a credit card, cancel your subscription through the Tinder app. If you pay through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, cancel through the respective apps.

How to cancel your Tinder subscription in the app

Use this method if you subscribed to Tinder Gold with the direct credit card option. You can also cancel your Tinder subscription through the Tinder website.

Open the Tinder app. Tap the profile icon in the lower-right corner of your screen to access your account settings. Tap Manage Payment Account under the Payment Account heading. Find your Tinder Gold subscription. Tap Manage to open the subscription options. Tap Cancel Subscription.

Most people subscribe to Tinder through the Play Store or App Store. Follow the steps below if you subscribed using your phone or other mobile device.

How to cancel your Tinder subscription through the Play Store

You can cancel your Tinder subscription on any Android device or the Play Store website. Make sure you're signed in with the same account you used to subscribe to Tinder.

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Payments & subscriptions from the window. Tap Subscriptions. Close Tap Tinder Gold. Tap Cancel subscription at the bottom of your screen. Close

How to cancel your Tinder subscription on your iOS device

Like Android, you can cancel your Tinder subscription on any Apple device signed in with the same Apple ID.

Open your iPhone's Settings app. Tap your name at the top of your screen. Tap Subscriptions. Close Find your Tinder Gold subscription. Tap Cancel Subscription. Close

Essential things about canceling a Tinder subscription

The crucial thing about canceling your Tinder subscription is that deleting the app or your account doesn't cancel your subscription. Still, you should note other essential things so that you aren't unnecessarily charged.

Canceling a subscription doesn't refund the last payment

After canceling your Tinder subscription, it stays active until the end of the current billing period. There isn't a way to cancel it and refund your last payment immediately if you're outside Tinder's refund deadline.

Check Tinder's refund policy

Tinder generally doesn't offer refunds for in-app purchases like Super Likes. However, exceptions can be made for refund requests made within 14 days of purchasing Tinder Gold or another subscription.

Request a refund on an Apple device by contacting Apple's customer support.

Request a refund on an Android device by contacting Tinder.

Get the best value out of dating apps

A Tinder Gold subscription might not be the best choice for you. While you can explore other dating apps, you may need to explore beyond the big names of Hinge and Bumble and try some of our favorite LGBTQ dating apps.