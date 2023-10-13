If you're familiar with any of the best dating apps, you know what it's like to encounter people who aren't who you're looking for. If you'd rather keep your dating life a secret, running into people you already know is even worse. Tinder includes two blocking features that hide a person in the app and hide you from them. That way, you won't accidentally like or match with them while you're swiping away.

How does blocking somebody on Tinder work?

There are two block options. You can block a contact from your phone or a profile of somebody actively on Tinder. The contact doesn't need to be a Tinder user because it works by blocking their contact information.

When you block somebody, they aren't notified. This is true for both contact and profile blocks. However, the two work differently when it comes to unblocking. You can block and unblock a phone contact as needed, but blocking a profile is permanent because you can't access a profile block list to unblock the person.

How to give Tinder access to your address book

Before we start, you must give Tinder permission to use your contacts if you want to block somebody from your address book. The company makes it clear on its website that it only keeps the information — name, number, and email — from the person you choose to block, not every contact on your phone. So you don't have to worry that your contacts will get an email that you're on Tinder or a link to your profile.

Open your profile from the menu at the bottom. Tap the settings icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down and select Block Contacts. 2 Images Close Tap Import Contacts. Choose Allow on the prompt to give Tinder permission to access your address book. 2 Images Close

Now that the app can pull from your address book, Tinder can block or unblock someone from that list. Use the app's settings to choose who to block or unblock.

How to block people

Open the settings via the settings icon on the profile tab. Select Block Contacts. Tap one or more people from the list. To select everyone in your address book, click the three-dot menu at the top and choose Select All Contacts. Select the Block Contacts button at the bottom. 2 Images Close

If the person you want to block isn't in your contacts, you don't have to make a new contact for them. Instead, repeat the first two steps above and tap the plus sign to type their name, phone, and email.

How to unblock people

Open the settings and tap Block Contacts. Select the Blocked tab to see the list of people you blocked. Select Unblock next to the person, or use the three-dot menu at the top to find the bulk option called Unblock All. 2 Images Close

Do you still see someone you know on Tinder?

You may only see somebody you know on Tinder after blocking them because they signed up for an account using information different from what you provided when blocking them. For example, if the email address you have for the person you are blocking is jdoe@example.com, then that's all that Tinder knows to look for. If they sign up under another email address, there's a chance Tinder sees them as a different person. So, they will see you unless you also block their new address.

There isn't a way around this. You could leverage a VPN service that spoofs your GPS location, but then you'll match with people potentially hundreds of miles away.

Can you block other Tinder users?

The Tinder app also lets you block people who aren't contacts, either people you already matched with or folks you haven't interacted with. This prevents them from seeing you in the app. Likewise, you'll never see them.

This works differently than blocking contacts. You can't unblock the user like you can someone from your contacts. It's permanent.

Open the user's profile. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap Block. Confirm by tapping Yes, block. 2 Images Close

Other ways to hide on Tinder

Blocking someone on Tinder is effective, but it isn't the only privacy tool at your disposal. The app's settings have two other options that can hide you from the dating pool, not only the people you block.

If someone sees you in the app, you likely have Discovery turned on, but it can be turned off to hide your profile. You're still seen by people you liked and matched with, but your profile is hidden from everyone else. If you do this, uncontacted profiles are also undiscoverable to you. It's like a pause for your profile. You can also turn on Incognito. This is similar to turning off Discovery, except you can still use the app. You just won't be visible to anyone except those who have already liked you.

Both of these options are available in the app's settings. To hide your profile or go incognito, do the following:

Tap your profile from the menu at the bottom. Select the settings icon at the top. Tap Incognito to turn that on. To turn off Discovery, tap the toggle next to Enable Discovery and tap Disable Discovery. 2 Images Close

Control your privacy from your Android phone

Blocking people on Tinder is a great way to control your privacy while meeting people online. If you gave a Tinder user your number, it's easy to block their phone number to prevent new texts and calls from them. While you're at it, you might as well set up spam call blocking to free up your line for the people who really matter.