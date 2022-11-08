TiMi Studio Group, the Tencent-owned developers of Pokémon UNITE and Call of Duty: Mobile, have partnered with Capcom to bring a new Monster Hunter game to mobile. While there is no information about what this game will look like, it's still an exciting time for Monster Hunter fans.

The collaboration promises to "reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series" with the goal of creating a unique experience on mobile devices. Beyond this, the press release is vague, providing no hints about what we can expect from this upcoming Monster Hunter title.

The last (and first) time a Monster Hunter game was released on Android was Monster Hunter Stories in 2018. A kid-friendly spin-off of the franchise, Monster Hunter Stories was originally a 3DS game ported to Android a year after the original release.

Looking at TiMi's history of games, we have high hopes for this title. Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty: Mobile are polished, high-quality adaptations of their source material (despite some excessive monetization in the former) with reviews that are still sitting above 4-stars on the Play Store.

The most recent Monster Hunter releases, World and Rise, are massive, sprawling affairs that can take over a hundred hours to reach 100% completion. We can expect the newly-announced mobile release to be a tighter affair, something many fans may be displeased about. That being said, distilling the core Monster Hunter experience into a mobile package could be an enjoyable experience for all, as it is a series built around excessive grinding.

We don't have any news on a release date yet, but the game has just been confirmed to be "in development," so we doubt it will launch anytime soon. We'll keep you updated once we hear fresh news, as this story is far from over.