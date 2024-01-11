Samsung Galaxy Unpacked The "next Galaxy devices" arrive in less than a week, and if you're even remotely considering a new smartphone right now, you owe it to yourself to sign up for Samsung's free $50 credit. If you don't order a phone, you're not out any money, and if you do, you'll be able to buy some chargers for it since Samsung doesn't ship them in the box anymore. Save $50 at Samsung

It's been a long time coming, but we're finally coming up on the finish line of the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch on January 17. Now, we've seen just about everything there is to be seen about this phone, and if you're planning to buy one, chances are you know by now. And even if you don't, if Samsung is willing to give you a $50 credit just for an email address, why leave anything to chance?

We've seen all the colors. The spec sheet has leaked six ways to Sunday, all but confirming that Samsung is back on its BS of only having the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in certain markets like the United States while the rest of the world gets Exynos. Although, this seems like it will just be another reason to go with the S24 Ultra, as the Ultra will apparently get Snapdragon in all markets. These will no doubt be among the best Android phones of 2024, and while preorders won't open until after the launch event next Wednesday, you should take the first — and totally free — step towards one by reserving one today on Samsung's website.

How does the Galaxy S24 preserve promotion work?

Reserving a phone is totally free and carries no commitment to buy a Galaxy S24. You put down your name and email address on Samsung's reserve page — linked in that shiny button above — and you'll get an email once preorders open to buy the phone with an extra $50 Samsung credit on top of any other promotions — in past years, preorders have included free cases, free earbuds, or free storage upgrades — and enhanced trade-ins. If you decide to actually preorder the phone, you'll get $50 in Samsung credit that you can use towards cases, accessories, earbuds, watches, and other eligible Samsung.com items.

Note that extra emphasis on the word eligible, because you can't spend this credit on just anything on Samsung.com, starting with not being able to spend that $50 on your new Galaxy S24 itself. Last summer, during the preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6, you could use that $50 reserve bonus towards your new phone/watch, and it resulted in the Galaxy Watch 6 being impressively easy to upgrade to from the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5. $50 may have seemed like a drop in the bucket towards the $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 5 — and the presumably $1,200 Galaxy S24 Ultra — but every little bit helps. It's an utter shame Samsung is switching back to "Oh, sorry, you can only use this towards a $50 case or some fancy $100+ Galaxy earbuds" for its 2024 flagship series.

That said, it looks like there should be some new Samsung Fast Charge chargers to spend that credit on, as an upgraded Samsung's 45W Power Adapter with Cable and a new 50W Duo dual USB-C adapter have been spotted by eagle-eyed leakers. If you already have a trusty and flexible USB-C PPS charger — PPS is a requirement of Samsung's fast-charging protocols — then there's plenty else you'll be able to spend the Samsung credit on properly without just buying e-waste.

Of course, the only way to get and use this credit is to sign up before Unpacked starts the morning of January 17 and preorder a Galaxy S24 afterward, so sign up now. Even if you end up disappointed next week, you can just ignore Samsung's reminder email and go on with your life.