Tech companies launch new phones every year. From flagship models to budget Android phones, there are many options to pick from. But that doesn’t mean you need to buy a new phone every year. While manufacturers almost always hype up new features, your current phone might be capable enough, even if it is a little rough for wear.

Upgrading your smartphone every year is not necessary, but your device can only last so long. If your phone displays these warning signs, it might be time to start shopping.

9 The battery drains quickly

Skip charging your phone all the time

Over time, your phone’s battery will likely degrade. There are things you can do to improve your device’s battery life, including checking which apps drain the battery and limiting their background activity or uninstalling them. If these simple fixes don’t resolve your battery issues, your device might be reaching the end of its life.

Modern smartphone batteries maintain about 80% of the original battery capacity after 500 to 1,000 charge cycles. This can range between two and six years at the most. If your phone is a few years old and battery issues make it hard to use, consider upgrading to a new device.

8 The camera quality isn’t great

Blurry photos and videos are no fun

Manufacturers release new phones with bigger and better cameras every year. If photography is important to you and your phone’s camera specs are not cutting it anymore, a new phone can help capture better shots.

If you are buying a new device for the camera performance, remember that not all devices offer the same specs. Some camera phones are better than others, so pick one with all the features you’re looking for.

Your privacy is at risk

Many old phones receive software and security updates for two or three years at the most. If you currently use a device that no longer receives software or security patches, your data and privacy could be at risk.

If you want to maintain a usable, secure device, buying a new smartphone is your best bet. Buy a device with at least five years of support, so you won’t have to upgrade anytime soon. Recent phones receive up to seven years of updates. A phone that receives continuous updates for a long time provides value for your money.

6 Your storage is always running out

Extra space can make all the difference

Do you constantly delete old photos and videos and uninstall apps to make room on your device? There are ways to get rid of digital clutter on your phone and PC. If these fixes prove temporary, it might be time to get a new phone with more storage.

Many new smartphones come with 128GB as the base storage option. That’s plenty for the average consumer. However, you might need more space if you take high-resolution photos and videos or maintain large files on your device.

5 Phone feels sluggish

Restarting doesn’t help

Most devices slow down after a few years of use. Given how much you likely rely on your phone for everything from work emails to checking social media updates, it isn’t fun to wait a few seconds for your phone to respond each time you open an app or tap something.

When your phone begins to slow down, sometimes a quick restart or factory reset can give it a temporary boost. But if you constantly restart your device to perform basic tasks, it’s a sign that it’s time to purchase a new phone with a fast processor.

4 Your phone shows signs of damage

It’s impossible to ignore the wear and tear

It’s not uncommon to see a few scratches or dents on your phone with time. However, you can safely ignore cosmetic damage since it doesn’t impact your phone’s functionality. However, if the damage affects how usable your phone is, it’s time for an upgrade.

Also, when it comes to damages, minor scuffs that might appear to be purely cosmetic can sometimes impact the phone’s functionality. For instance, a small crack on the screen might seem insignificant, but it could lead to dead spots or touchscreen malfunctions. If your phone looks beat up and repairing it is not an option, a new device might be a good and practical choice.

3 Apps crash frequently

Even reinstalling the app doesn’t help

App crashes can happen on new phones, too. If you notice that multiple apps crash or glitch all the time, it could mean that your phone doesn’t have enough resources available to run the app.

Apps perform best on the latest software version and hardware model. It’s not surprising for older models to glitch when running new applications. As apps become more graphic-heavy and resource-demanding, you’ll notice more such issues. Unless you use your smartphone for the basics (such as calling and messaging), a new phone can make a world of a difference.

2 The device isn’t 5G compatible

You’re unable to take advantage of faster 5G networks

5G mobile networks rolled out in early 2019, and they made faster data speeds and lower latency accessible. While it is the current standard, your old phone might not be 5G-compatible. Using a device that can’t connect to a 5G network means you miss out on faster browsing speeds and better network reliability.

This isn’t a huge issue if you always connect to your Wi-Fi at home. However, if you rely on mobile data extensively for your work and personal needs, you’ll notice a significant difference in network speeds if you invest in a 5G-compatible phone.

1 There are no AI features

No AI on your phone? You might be missing out

Do you need AI on your phone? Technically, no. Many people prefer using devices without AI. However, while you don’t have to use AI features, the technology can work behind the scenes in newer devices to provide a better user experience.

So, while it isn’t essential, AI can create a more intuitive device. If your phone lacks AI features, upgrading to a new device can help you test these features and decide how extensively you’d like to use them. Even if you only use a few built-in AI features, they might enhance your experience with the device.

Holding on to an old phone can cause more harm than good

Given how new smartphones can cost hundreds of dollars, it’s tempting to squeeze every last bit of life out of your device. However, if your device is old, lacks critical features, or is hard to use, it can affect your user experience and put your security at risk.

There are plenty of devices to choose from these days. If you’re looking at getting a flagship, you have several options, each packed with cutting-edge features. If you’re on a budget, there are a few essential features you should look for, but you can still find plenty of reliable models.