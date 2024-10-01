I was upset when Samsung discontinued the Galaxy Note lineup. The company never addressed why it abandoned the long-time fan favorite. Still, it could be attributed to a redirected focus on folding phones and the Samsung Galaxy S lineup covering most of the Note's features. However, it led Samsung fans to make awkward decisions as the Galaxy S Plus became half a flagship.

Meanwhile, Google offered a compromise-free experience across its Pixel 9 Pro devices. We got the same camera system, RAM, and display technology whether we bought the smaller 6.3-inch Google Pixel 9 Pro or the most expensive Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Not being forced to pay more for features we don't need was refreshing, and it should become a trend. Samsung should follow Google's lead by bringing back the Galaxy Note.

It isn't as bad as it used to be with the Galaxy S Plus

But it still isn't where it should be

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus was laughable. For $1,000, Samsung tried to sell us a 6.6-inch 1080p display, only 8GB of RAM, and a nerfed camera system compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Even though the Galaxy S24 Plus is less insulting, with a QHD display and 12GB of RAM, it still features a limited camera compared to its more expensive sibling. It has a triple camera setup: a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP 3x optical telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

In comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a versatile quad-camera array: a 200MP primary lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto, a 50MP 5x periscope zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. In addition, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a boxier design, a stark contrast to the curvier edges Galaxy S fans have enjoyed for years. Someone is leaving the party unhappy, and it could easily be avoided.

Google got it right with the Pixel 9 Pro

A flagship should be loaded like a flagship

I rarely praise Google for doing something right, especially since it recently went through an awkward phase with the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 8a is a fantastic phone for the money, but Google overshadowed it by pricing the phone too close to the objectively better Pixel 8. It was an odd situation, and I'm glad Google learned its lesson with the Pixel 9 series.

Unlike last year, the Pixel 9 Pro features the same key specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, with a Super Actua display, an identical camera system, and the same Tensor G4 chipset with 16GB of RAM. If you want a smaller display but don't want to compromise on power, buy a Pixel 9 Pro. With the Pixel 8, if we wanted a smaller device, we had to sacrifice screen quality and camera zoom, a choice Google no longer compels us to make.

It's time the Galaxy Note made a comeback

Returning the Note solves a few problems

I'd like to see Samsung return the Galaxy Note to its original form. Samsung could keep the Galaxy S lineup, with the S Plus returning to the top spot. If you owned a Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S21 Ultra and never felt comfortable with future versions, you'd have a device that spoke to you again. It would have all the flagship specs you'd expect, and you wouldn't have to compromise or spend more if you didn't want to.

Meanwhile, Samsung could pack some long-lost features into the renewed Galaxy Note. I would love to see the return of a MicroSD card slot, a notification LED, and a headphone jack. Samsung could create a different class of phone that appeals to hardcore users the way the Galaxy Note series did. Galaxy Note users get to spend money on features they know they want, with extras that make the device worth it, and Galaxy S users don't have to compromise on specs or camera features on the phone that's best for them.

Samsung has the resources to make everyone happy

I think we've lived with the Galaxy S Ultra devices long enough. Samsung could never decide whether it wanted the phone to be more like the old Galaxy S devices or Galaxy Note. With Samsung manufacturing many device classes in many price ranges, I find it hard to believe the company doesn't have the resources to produce a proper Galaxy Note.

Google fixed its product lineup by giving users a full flagship experience at a smaller size. Samsung could do the same in spirit by re-separating the Galaxy S Ultra into two devices. I doubt we'll see changes with the upcoming Galaxy S25 devices, but there's always next year.