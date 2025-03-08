Tile Starter Pack (2022) $33 $65 Save $32 A great way to keep track of things that matter to you most. Right now, you can grab this Tile Starter pack for nearly half off. $33 at Best Buy

If you're someone that tends to lose items, or just want a better way to keep track of your things, a smart tag is going to be the way to go. Not only are they affordable, but they don't require a lot of maintenance as well. Tile makes some of the best smart tags that you can buy, and this Starter Pack is the perfect way to get started, coming in with a massive discount that knocks it down to just $33.

What's great about the Tile Starter Pack?

Well, you get two different Tile smart tags in this bundle, as it comes with the Tile Pro and Tile Slim. The Tile Slim is going to be perfect for a wallet or use in tight spaces, while the Tile Pro can be attached to keys and other items. They both offer excellent compatibility, and can be used with Android and iOS devices.

When it comes to tracking the Tile, you're going to want to install the app, and you'll be able to locate tagged items near and far. And don't worry about durability, both Tile trackers feature an IP67 rating, which means excellent protection against dust and moisture. Furthermore, the battery life is also superb, lasting up to three years.

For the most part, not a bad deal with this bundle. You're getting two great smart tags for a reduced price that comes in at just $33. You'll want to be quick though, because supplies are limited. Or if you're on the fence, we can check out the other smart tags we currently recommend.