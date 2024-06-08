Tile Pro (2022) Long range, affordable price $28 $35 Save $7 Tile's most powerful Bluetooth tracker offers essentials like a cutout to attach bags and keys. The tracker has an interchangeable battery, a massive range of up to 400 feet, and the loudest ringer in the lineup. It's even compatible with smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Pros Long Bluetooth range Loud ringer Interchangeable battery Cons Depends on Tile network, no compatibility with Find My Device Sustains scuffs easily $28 at Amazon

In the market for a new Bluetooth tracker and can't decide between two of the best Tile trackers — the Tile Pro and Tile Slim? We get it. Deceptively similar and top-notch options in their own ways, it can be hard to choose between them. We put the two smart trackers head-to-head to help you make an informed choice.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Tile Pro and Tile Slim are priced exactly the same at $35, so your choice will be defined by use case rather than affordability. There are ample discounts to be found, especially if you buy multiple trackers simultaneously. In fact, Tile's own web store sells a two-pack of either tracker for $63, reducing the cost to $31. Multipacks of up to four trackers are also available, driving down the cost further.

Before we proceed with our comparison, here are the Tile Pro and Tile Slim's specs.



Tile Pro (2022) Tile Slim (2022) Connectivity Bluetooth LE Bluetooth LE Battery Up to one year, user-replaceable User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery Up to 3 years, non-replaceable Range Up to 120m (400 feet) Up to 76m Water Resistance IP67 IP67

Design, build, and battery

Major differences between the two Tile trackers boil down to design. The Tile Pro is shaped like a large pill with a cutout at the top that allows you to attach it to bags, key rings, and similar items. The construction is entirely plastic and prone to scuffs. But the tracker is IP67-rated, which ensures it can handle a walk in the rain just fine. Battery life is rated for an entire year, but the biggest advantage here is easy access to the replaceable CR2032 coin cell. Swap it out, and you're good to go for another year.

The Tile Slim, on the other hand, is for a very different audience. For one, it is specifically designed to slip into wallets, handbags, and similar spaces. The slim and svelte design means it won't cause unsightly bumps when placed in your wallet. However, that does mean that the battery is sealed in. The Tile Slim will last up to three years, after which you'll have to swap the entire tracker out. Like the Tile Pro, the construction is entirely plastic, and the Bluetooth tracker is IP67-rated for water and dustproofing.

Features

The Tile Pro and the Tile Slim largely share the same feature set. The Bluetooth trackers can be paired with Android devices or iPhones, and the app is available on both platforms. Similarly, they are compatible with smart speakers from all three ecosystems: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Siri.

While both trackers use Bluetooth LE to pair with devices, the unique form factors and battery requirements mean that the range differs dramatically. While the Tile Pro can stay connected to your phone from as far as 400 feet, the Tile Slim drops that range down to 250 feet. Do note that these are ideal ranges, and real-world situations like obstacles, walls, and interference will drop the range dramatically. Neither device has UWB support, so you won't get precise guidance, unlike the Apple Airtags or Samsung SmartTag 2.

A smart tracker that can't be located beyond Bluetooth range isn't all that smart. Thankfully, the Tile Pro and Tile Slim can tap into Tile's network of millions of Android and iPhone devices that use Tile products. The network density will certainly depend on where you are in the world and isn't quite as good as Apple's extensive Find My network. However, in most countries, a lost tag should ping the nearest device on the Tile network to relay its location.

Tile's trackers can also alert you when separated from your cellphone's connection. Unfortunately, these Smart Alerts are locked behind a subscription.

Both tags include built-in ringers to help you locate the lost tags. However, the Tile Pro's ringer is significantly louder because of the tracker's larger dimensions.

Subscriptions

Tile offers two subscription tiers for users who want advanced functionality from their Bluetooth trackers. Tile Premium costs $30 per year, whereas Tile Premium Protect costs $100 per year. Features include a 30-day location history, unlimited device sharing, and hassle-free replacement for damaged Tiles. The higher-end plan includes insurance that will reimburse you up to $1,000 for lost items that can't be traced back to a connected Tile. The regular Tile Premium plan also includes insurance, but it's capped at $100 for lost items.

Which is the right smart tracker for you?

Since both trackers largely share functionality, your best choice will be based on design. For most day-to-day use, the Tile Pro will be the superior choice. The built-in cut-out makes attachment simple and the battery is easily replaceable. Moreover, the louder alarm and extended range come in handy. However, the Tile Pro won't cut it if you want to place the device in a wallet or similar spots with limited room.

That's where the Tile Slim comes in. The credit card-like form factor, three-year battery life, and good enough range will allow you to easily locate lost wallets.