It's a jungle out there, and it's easy to lose your belongings in the hustle and bustle. Thankfully, we have convenient item trackers to help us keep tabs on our valuables. While Apple fans have long enjoyed AirTags and Apple’s massive Find My network, Android owners were often stuck with smaller-scale options. Tile managed to make the best of this situation, building a trusted brand and reliable products over time. Its latest lineup for 2024, highlighted by the updated Tile Pro, shows the company refining what it does best.

But, Google’s Find My Device network finally arrived this year, promising to be backed by nearly every Android phone out there. That’s where the Pebblebee Tag Universal comes in — one of the first trackers to leverage Google’s wide-reaching network. The big question now is whether this fresh face can stand up to the familiar favorite. In this guide, we’ll compare the Tile Pro (2024) with the Pebblebee Tag Universal, helping you decide which one might be the right fit for your routine.

Price, availability, and specs

Evenly matched

The Tile Pro (2024) has the highest price tag in Tile’s current lineup, landing at $35 for a single tracker. However, you can snag a better deal by purchasing it in packs. A two-pack costs $60, and if you opt for a four-pack in black, you’ll pay just $80 total — which averages out to a more wallet-friendly $20 per unit. A white four-pack is technically more expensive at $140, but it commonly goes on sale for under $100.

On top of the upfront cost, you should also consider Tile's potential subscription fees and Life360 services, which we will get to in a bit. If you want to get your hands on a Tile Pro, you’ll find it widely available through the official Tile website, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other major retailers.

Pebblebee’s new Universal trackers — Tag, Clip, and Card — are priced at $35 and designed to work with Android and iOS. If you’re looking to buy in bulk, you can decrease the price per unit to $33 with a two-pack ($65) or go even lower with a four-pack for $120, cutting the cost to $30 each. You’ll find these universal options on Pebblebee’s website, as well as Amazon and Best Buy.

Although Pebblebee initially introduced versions specifically for Android earlier this year, the company has since wiped them off its website, leaving buyers with a straightforward, cross-platform choice instead.

Tile Pro (2024) Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery 3 years (replaceable CR2032) Range Up to 500 ft (152 m) Water Resistance IP68 Dimensions 34mm x 52.1mm x 7.5mm Weight 12 grams Expand

Pebblebee Tag Universal Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Rechargeable; up to 8 months per charge Range Up to 300ft Water Resistance IPX6 Dimensions 26 × 40 × 4.5mm Weight 6.5g Expand

Build and design

Built differently

The Tile Pro is shaped like a sturdy key fob, complete with an integrated loop, so it can hang from your keys or attach to anything with a carabiner. It comes in black and white, measuring about 34mm x 52.1mm, with a thickness of around 7.5mm. It weighs in at about 12g and houses a standard battery that lasts around a year before needing a replacement.

The Pebblebee Tag Universal, on the other hand, is slim and rectangular, about the size of a slightly elongated SD card, but roughly twice as thick. It’s only available in black and weighs around 6.5g. It is smaller and lighter than the Tile Pro, measuring 26mm x 40mm x 4.5mm.

Its compact size and included adhesive strip make it incredibly versatile; it can stick to almost anything, from your phone case to your wallet. Additionally, it comes with a silicone sleeve designed to slip onto a bag strap. Meanwhile, the Tile Pro’s built-in loop design means it’s easiest to use as a traditional key chain tracker. If you’re eyeing a Pebblebee product for a key chain-like use case, you might want to check out the Pebblebee Clip.

The Pebblebee Tag Universal boasts an IPX6 rating, meaning it can handle splashes and rain, but submerging it is a no-go. The Tile Pro, on the other hand, is a true survivor with an IP68 rating. This rugged tracker can withstand dust and submersion in up to 5ft of water, making it a more durable choice for outdoor adventures or pets who love water.

One area where the Pebblebee Tag Universal shines is its rechargeable battery. It comes with a magnetic charging puck that connects to any USB Type-C charger, and Pebblebee claims it can last up to eight months on a single charge. While rechargeable batteries tend to lose capacity over time. Even if their lifespan decreases, charging every few months is arguably more convenient than replacing disposable batteries annually, which is the case with the Tile Pro.

Features and tracking

Almost one-sided

When it comes to everyday use, both the Tile Pro and Pebblebee Tag Universal stick to the same fundamental formula: they’re Bluetooth trackers you attach to something you don’t want to lose. Within range, you can trigger an alarm to help locate your item. And in the case of the Tile Pro, pressing the button on the tracker can even make your phone ring — handy when you’re scrambling for your misplaced device.

The Tile Pro (2024) raises the bar on Bluetooth distance, claiming a solid 500ft range in perfect conditions. That’s a big number, even if it’s hard to match in the real world thanks to walls and other interference. Pebblebee’s Tag aims for up to 300ft, which is nothing to sneeze at, but still falls short of Tile’s longer reach.

Beyond Bluetooth range, the Tile Pro relies on Tile's vast network of over 50 million devices. When a Tile tracker is outside Bluetooth range, any device in the Tile network that comes within range of the tracker can anonymously update its location. This means that even if your own phone is far away, you can still get location updates on your lost item.

During our testing, the Tile Pro consistently pinged its location every 5 to 10 minutes, even in less populated areas. Tile's network is further strengthened by its integration with Life360, a family safety app. This means that Bluetooth-enabled phones using Life360 can also contribute to the Tile network, significantly expanding its reach. Adding to its safety features, the Tile Pro can be programmed to send an SOS alert to your designated contacts and even law enforcement in case of an emergency. This is a valuable addition for those concerned about personal safety.

The Pebblebee Tag Universal, on the other hand, relies on either Google's Find My Device network or Apple's Find My network once it's outside Bluetooth range. While this sounds promising, Google's Find My Device network, in its current state, has significant limitations. It requires multiple Android phones to connect with the tracker before updating its location, and even then, the location accuracy can be quite broad, sometimes spanning a 120m radius.

Furthermore, location updates can be infrequent, sometimes occurring only every few hours. This inconsistency can be a major drawback if you need to track something quickly. The Apple side of Pebblebee’s compatibility might fare better, but on Android, it’s a waiting game for the Find My Device network to catch up.

Things to remember

Missing features and network considerations

Neither the Tile Pro nor the Pebblebee Tag Universal offers the razor-sharp precision of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tracking you’ll find with Apple’s AirTag or Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2. Without UWB’s pinpoint accuracy, both trackers rely on Bluetooth and networks of participating devices to estimate locations. This means you won’t get step-by-step directions to a hidden backpack or purse. Instead, you’re often narrowing down a broad area, and then following the sound of a chime.

While Tile’s network is large enough to serve most needs, its best extra features — like stolen-item reimbursement, detailed location history, and smart alerts when you forget an item — live behind subscription paywalls. Those who don’t mind a simpler experience can skip the subscription and just rely on the basics.

Pebblebee removed some advanced features by dropping its own network support from the Universal models. Instead, you’re banking on Google or Apple to provide a steady stream of location data, which isn’t always ideal in the current state of Android’s Find My Device network.

In short, both trackers do a decent job of guiding you back to your stuff, but they’re not quite as cutting-edge as first-party options from Apple or Samsung. For now, Tile’s established network and booming alarm are its strong suits. At the same time, Pebblebee’s approach hinges on improving the Android-powered Find My Device ecosystem and capitalizing on Apple’s proven platform.

Which is right for you?

Go for what works now

If you’re torn between the Tile Pro and the Pebblebee Tag Universal — and especially if you use an iPhone —then consider skipping both and opting for Apple’s AirTag instead. For most Android users, however, the Tile Pro is the clear winner right now. Its loud alarm, well-established crowdsourced network, and top-notch IP68 durability make it a dependable choice. While it would be nice to see compatibility with Google’s Find My Device network, the current state of that ecosystem suggests Tile’s not missing out on much.

Yes, the Tile Pro’s premium features are stuck behind subscription walls, but you can still use it effectively without paying extra. If you’re holding out for Google’s Find My to evolve into something more reliable, there’s no telling how long you’ll wait. Meanwhile, the Tile Pro is here today, performing well and offering the kind of no-fuss experience you need.

The Pebblebee Tag Universal, on the other hand, shows promise. Its compact size and ability to stick almost anywhere can be handy around the house. It can help locate misplaced essentials and sounds off when you call on it, which is nothing to scoff at. But if your top priorities are trustworthiness, sturdy waterproofing, and frequent, accurate location updates, Pebblebee’s current reliance on an underdeveloped Google network holds it back. Someday, that infrastructure may catch up, but until then, the Tile Pro stands as the more practical choice.