If you're in the market for a smart tracker, the Tile Pro and the Apple AirTag have probably come across as two of the best options in your search results. These Bluetooth devices are among the top contenders because they are backed by impressive tag networks and can easily monitor your keys, luggage, purse, car, and other valuables. Despite their reliability and similar functionality, some key differences can make one more suitable than the other. So, which of the two smart tags is a better choice for you? Let’s find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Tile Pro and the Apple AirTag are similarly priced, but the latter will cost you $6 less with a $29 list price. Both also offer multipacks at a discounted price, so you can save cash if you have many valuables that are worth tracking. It’s also easy to find the Apple AirTag and the Tile Pro as both are widely available online and in brick-and-mortar stores.

Before we jump into the details of the two smart trackers, here’s a quick look at their raw specifications.



Tile Pro (2022) Apple AirTag Connectivity Bluetooth LE Bluetooth, Ultra Wideband, NFC Battery Up to one year, user-replaceable User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery Up to one year, user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery Water Resistance IP67 IP67

Design, build, and battery

Built different

Source: Tile

Design is one of the first notable differences between the AirTag and the Tile Pro. While the AirTag has a disc-like shape with no cutouts for attaching it to your keys or other item, the Tile Pro has a rectangular design with curved edges and a circular cutout. The lack of a cutout on the AirTag is a disadvantage, as you have to shell out extra to get an accessory for attaching it to your valuables. The official accessories cost as much as or more than the AirTag, but finding cheaper third-party alternatives is easy.

Moreover, the AirTag only comes in a single variant, white and silver, whereas you can buy the Tile Pro in black or white. That said, if you buy the AirTag from Apple.com or the Apple Store app, you can get it engraved, a service that isn’t available for the Tile Pro.

Aside from the shape, color, and attachment, build quality is the strong point both trackers possess. They have a sturdy plastic and metal construction to battle rigors or daily use, no matter where the item on which they're secured may roam; this also includes the outdoors (within reason) as the AirTag and the Tile Pro have IP67 dust and water resistance to withstand dirt, rain, or an occasional dunk in the water.

The battery is another area in which the Apple and Tile trackers are very similar. Both use a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery that can last up to a year. So, unlike some Bluetooth trackers, neither the AirTag nor the Tile Pro becomes e-waste after their battery’s lifetime.

Features

Apple goes wide

Source: Apple

The Apple AirTag and the Tile Pro work fundamentally the same way. Both use Bluetooth LE (BLE) and their tag network to keep track of your belongings. Bluetooth is used for initial connection, communication with other tag network devices, and close-range communication. In contrast, the tag network informs the company’s servers of the tracker's rough location when it’s out of Bluetooth range.

The tag network can make or break a smart tracker, so it’s an important feature to consider in a tracker. Fortunately, the AirTag and Tile Pro are backed by two of the biggest tag networks. Apple’s Find My network consists of every iPhone, iPad, or Mac, except for the ones that have explicitly opted out, it has an impressive reach. The Tile’s network consists of Android and iPhones with the Tile app installed. Besides the devices with the Tile app, the Tile network uses Amazon’s Sidewalk neighborhood network to help you find your tagged valuable.

Aside from the tag network, AirTag packs an extra connectivity feature in ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. It facilitates precision finding, so it’s generally better at locating things and tracking while in motion than Bluetooth. But like Bluetooth, it has a limited range and works best within a 10-meter range in the real world. AirTag also has NFC to transmit your contact details to anyone who finds your missing item/AirTag and may want to return it to you. However, it will only share your details enabled in the Lost Mode.

Although the Tile Pro doesn’t come with NFC, it has a printed QR code on the back, which can be scanned to reveal your shared contact details, and it can locate your phone by simply pressing a button on the Tile.

Both smart trackers also house a speaker to aid in locating your tagged items at a close range. Plus, AirTag offers separation alerts, which means if you leave a tagged item behind, your iPhone will notify you. Tile Pro has a similar feature called Smart Alerts, but it’s only available to those who are subscribed to the company’s premium plans. You don’t have to pay anything to enjoy the same with the AirTag.

However, platform support is perhaps the biggest difference between the AirTag and the Tile Pro. While AirTag can only be used with iOS devices, Tile trackers, including the Pro, will work with Android and iOS. So, if you have an Android phone, AirTag is simply not a usable option. But iPhone users can take advantage of either device.

Which is the better smart tracker for you?

Choosing between the Apple AirTag and the Tile Pro is relatively easy and depends on your and your device ecosystem. So, if you own an Android device and have family members with devices on either platform, the Tile Pro is your best bet, as it works with Android and iOS. It also has a good tag network, a user-replaceable battery, and a sturdy design. iPhone owners who want to share their smart tracker with Android users should also pick the Tile Pro, as the AirTag doesn't allow for Android sharing. But remember, the Tile share functionality requires a premium subscription.

If you are willing to look beyond the Tile Pro and Apple AirTag and own a Samsung phone, you may also want to consider the company’s SmartTag 2.

However, for the iPhone owners, the AirTag is a clear winner. It costs less than the Tile Pro, has a more extensive tag network, and doesn’t require a subscription to use any of the features. You also get UWB technology for precision finding, a user-replaceable battery, and a durable construction.