We've all been there. We think we're ready to head out of the door and then, right before we get set to close the door, we find that we're missing something. Whether it's keys to the house, car, or even our wallets, it's a terrible feeling to go through, especially when we're rushing to go somewhere. Luckily, smart tags can save us from that headache, and now, it's just a matter of choosing which one works best for you.

There are plenty of great smart tag options available, but we think that the Tile Pro is going to be the best option. Not only does it come with excellent tracking abilities and battery life, but it also has an SOS feature as well that can be handy if you're in a situation that makes you feel unsafe. While this smart tag typically comes priced at $35, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 20% off, dropping to its lowest price to date.

What's great about the Tile Pro?

In our review of the Tile Pro, we loved that it had great range, excellent battery life, and SOS features. The Tile Pro is one of the best devices from the brand, and has a durable design that's also highly functional.

You get an IP68 rating that allows it to still operate despite being surrounded by dust and moisture, which is great is this is attached to an item that's always out in the elements. You also get solid Bluetooth tracking at just under 500 feet when there are obstructions.

Tile's tracking network is also pretty good whenever it extends beyond that range, relying on devices that have the Life360 app installed to get a lock on the smart tag. In our tests, it was easy to track a Tile smart tag traveling across the city.

But what really makes the Tile Pro different from other smart tags is the included SOS feature. You can click on the built-in button, and can contact family members or the authorities if you need assistance. As you can imagine, this is great for emergencies.

If you're an Android user, this smart tag is a must-have, especially at its newly discounted price. So be sure to pick one or a few up if you've been looking to keep track of all of your things with ease. You can score the 20% discount at Amazon and Best Buy.