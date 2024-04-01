Tile Pro (2022) Clip the digital coupon to save $10 $26 $60 Save $34 The Tile Pro is a larger device but also offers more perks like enhanced tracking distance up to 400 feet, louder speaker, and comes in priced at a fantastic price that knocks 57% off for a limited time. $26 at Amazon

If you're looking for a simple and reliable way to keep track of your things, then bluetooth trackers are going to be a great option. You can attach these devices to your wallet, bag, car, and pretty much anywhere else. Furthermore, you get incredible accuracy, along with cross-platform support, which means they can be used with Apple and Android devices.

While they can be quite affordable, which is great if they ever become lost, it doesn't hurt to get a good deal on them, so you can stock up to keep track of all your belongings. With that said, we've managed to uncover a deal so good that it brings this 2-pack of Tile Pros down to their lowest price ever. If you're quick, you'll be able to score 57% off the retail price, which brings it down to just $25.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Tile Pro?

Source: Tile

The Tile Pro is one of the best Tile devices you can buy, offering the best features out of the company's entire lineup. In addition to its long tracking range that extends to 400 feet, you also get a built-in speaker that's louder than ever before. Also, if your device ever goes outside that range, you will still be able to track it using the brand's Tile Network to locate your things.

Furthermore, the device's battery never needs to be charged and can last up to one year. Once the battery is getting low, you'll be alerted to change it, which can be done easily and affordably at home. In addition to all of the above, you also get water resistance, which means that this tracker can survive when challenged by the elements. As mentioned before, this Tile tracker is also compatible with both Android and Apple devices, making it extremely versatile.

Overall, you won't find a better deal than these trackers. And while they usually cost $59.99, you can now score a fantastic deal that drops the price far below its retail price, so get these while you can, because at this price they won't last long. Just make sure you clip the $10 coupon before checking out to get the full savings.