Tile Mate (2024) $20 $25 Save $5 Although the Tile Pro is a preferred choice for many users, the Mate provides nearly all the same functionalities in a compact and budget-friendly package. It works with iOS and Android systems and features an extended Bluetooth range, making it easier to locate lost or stolen devices. Pros Works with iOS and Android Built-in cutout Compact design Cons Battery isn?t replaceable Some features are behind a subscription plan No UWB $20 at Amazon $20 at Tile

Chipolo One The Chipolo One smart tag is available in three variants, each offering a choice between the company's own network, Google's Find My Device, and Apple's Find My network. Each tracker is aimed towards users using a single ecosystem, and one that works across all. Pros Loud built-in speaker Built-in cutout Replaceable battery Cons Limited to IPX5 water resistance No UWB $25 at Amazon $25 at Chipolo



Smart tags have come a long way, with some even offering UWB and advanced location tracking that help precisely pinpoint the location of stolen or lost objects. While the more advanced Google Find My network is already up and operating, the experience isn’t as smooth as we initially thought it would be. Still, there are many trackers out there that make recovering pets, wallets, keys, and bags significantly easier.

In this comparison, we'll examine the well-known Tile Mate alongside the new Chipolo One tracker. We will explore their similarities, distinctive features, and tracking capabilities in greater detail.

Price, availability, and specs

The Tile Mate costs $25 and comes in discounted multipacks for buying in bulk. The device can be found on Tile’s website, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The Chipolo One comes in three models: Chipolo One, One Spot, and One Point. The One Spot and One Point each retail for $28, whereas the Chipolo One is priced at $25. For those looking to buy multiple trackers, the company offers a four-pack that provides savings. These devices can be purchased either on Chipolo’s website or on Amazon.

Tile Mate (2024) Brand Tile Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Three years non-replaceable Range Up to 100m (350 feet) Water Resistance IP68 Dimensions 37.6 x 37.6 x 7.4 mm Expand

Chipolo One Brand Chipolo Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Up to two years, user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery Range Up to 200ft Water Resistance IPX5 Dimensions 37.9 x 37.9 x 6.4 mm Expand

Design, build, and battery

Chipolo is more environmentally friendly, but the Mate is more robust

The Tile Mate and all three Chipolo One trackers have the same plastic shell design with curved edges, but the Mate has a square shape. Whether you prefer a square or a circular smart tracker will depend on you and your use case, as they’re both relatively small and have a cutout to attach them to key rings, backpacks, and other objects.

The main differentiator, besides the shape, is the IP rating. The Tile Mate has an IP67 water and dust resistance, making it more robust and rugged against various conditions. This means it’s better suited to be placed on bikes, pets, and other objects that are often outside.

On the other hand, the Chipolo One trackers have only an IPX5 rating; they can survive some moisture but aren’t well suited against dust. Submerging them in water could cause significant damage. If you intend to use the Chipolo One trackers only inside or on your person, you’ll be fine, but you likely don’t want to put them on your pet, who runs around the garden or at the beach.

The printed QR code on the Tile Mate's exterior is one of its outstanding features. It allows access to the owner's contact information if it is lost, so the tracker and the item it's attached to can be safely returned. Though small, this functionality is quite helpful.

As for the battery, the Tile Mate has a built-in battery that’ll last about three years. This isn’t user-replaceable, and after it runs out, it becomes e-waste. Chipolo is far more environmentally friendly, as it can last for about two years, and the CR2032 battery is easily replaceable.

Performance and features

Tile Mate offers even more features, but at a monthly fee

Tile has a Bluetooth range of 250 feet, but it’s worth remembering that the real-world use will vary significantly based on the surroundings, such as walls, household items, other people, and more. Chipolo has a range of about 200 feet, but similar to the Mate, it suffers from the same limitations.

Depending on which Chipolo One tracker you choose, it’ll support its own location network, Google’s Find My Network, or Apple’s Find My service. Google and Apple’s solutions work rather well, although Google’s options are relatively limited. It doesn’t offer the same level of pinpoint and tracking features. Neither of these devices has UWB (Ultrawideband) built-in, so you can't get precise location tracking.

The Tile Mate works across all platforms. It relies on Tile’s own network to track down and ping objects. The network is relatively good and stable, and while it falls behind the likes of Apple’s Find My network, it’s still one of the better options out there that millions of users rely on and trust.

The Tile Mate and Chipolo One have a loud built-in speaker, so it can be heard when you’re nearby. Both also offer anti-theft detection modes that can help you get notified of unwanted trackers on your person or object.

Chipolo offers most of the basic functionalities that you’d expect, but Tile takes things a step further with a subscription plan. Tile can notify you when you’ve left an item behind, but sadly, this is a paid feature that requires a subscription to Tile Premium and Tile Premium Protect. In addition to separation alerts, Tile Premium offers a 30-day location history, replacement warranty, and even item reimbursement in case it cannot be recovered — which is a fixed value.

Which should you buy?

Chipolo offers more personalization options and free tracking without subscriptions. It has all the features you need out of the box, but if you’re looking for even more data, and don’t mind paying a monthly fee, the Tile Mate remains a viable alternative.

The Chipolo might not offer the same level of advanced tracking features as the Tile Mate, but it has a user-replaceable battery that’s also environmentally friendly, is easy to use, and is colorful and stylish. Both trackers are compact, but if you want to track objects inside your household or an enclosure, it might be a better purchase. Chipolo will offer a great level of device support, but you’ll have to decide on your chosen platform.

Chipolo One A great tracker for around the house The Chipolo One is a fantastic smart tracker that allows you to easily track your pets, keys, wallets, and other items. It supports the Google Find My network, and it comes with a speaker to make recovering your lost or stolen objects significantly easier. $25 at Amazon $25 at Chipolo

The Tile Mate is far more robust thanks to its more advanced IP rating, but it becomes a paperweight after three years. Having said that, it offers all the tracking features required out of the box, and the subscription plan provides even more advanced information that could help relocate and track your belongings. Both of these trackers work with all operating systems, but the Tile is the one that’ll work well with everything.