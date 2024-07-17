Tile Mate (2022) $18 $25 Save $7 The Tile Mate can keep track of your wallets, keys, luggage, etc. with a 76m Bluetooth range. And while it's typically priced at $25, it can now be had for much less, coming in at just $18 for Prime Day. $18 at Amazon

Prime Day is finally here, which means plenty of great deals on some of our favorite tech, like smartphones and so much more. While discounts on big-ticket items are going to get the most attention over the next couple of days, it's a good idea to look out for deals on smaller accessories, too.

With that said, we've managed to track down (no pun intended) this great deal on Tile smart tags, with the Mate coming in with a hefty discount that knocks 28% off its original price. Of course, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this discount, so if you haven't already, sign up to take advantage of this and the many other deals that will be live until the end of today.

What's great about the Tile Mate?

Source: Tile

The Tile Mate is one of the brand's more affordable smart tag options, providing users with a simple way to keep track of their belongings, and it's our favorite of Tile's trackers.

Not only will you get up to three years of battery life, but devices that are tagged can be tracked up to 76 meters using Bluetooth. Of course, if you're outside of that range, Tile's network will be utilized to find the device. Furthermore, the Mate has an IP67 rating, which makes it resistant to harsh weather conditions.

It also includes a speaker for audio alerts and can be used with devices running iOS or Android.

For the most part, you can't go wrong with a Tile smart tag, as it offers many great features at a very fair price. And right now, during Prime Day, you're getting more bang for the buck thanks to an impressive discount that knocks 28% off for a very limited time. Of course, if you're not really sold on the Tile or are on the fence and want to see other options, be sure to check out some of our favorite smart tags options.