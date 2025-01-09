Your changes have been saved The longtime winner Tile Mate (2024) $15 $25 Save $10 The latest iteration of the brand that came first, the 2024 Tile Mate still does the best an Android user can ask of a Bluetooth tracker. It's not exactly feature-packed, but it works reliably and improves the performance of anything using Google's network. Pros Can successfully track lost belongings Pings with impressive frequency in urban areas Integrates with Works With Google setups Cons Non-replaceable battery means it's done after 3 years Needs a subscription for peak effectiveness $15 at Tile

Frustratingly unhelpful Pebblebee Clip Universal $28 $35 Save $7 The Find My Device network's rollout across Android was problematic, to say the least. First, it took years, then saw several delays, and finally became a reality —only to not actually work at tracking lost belongings. At this point, it's hard to even hope the FMD network improves. Pros Loud and reasonably durable Can switch between Android and Apple networks Cons Takes forever to ping Provides comically large aggregated search areas Lost features by dropping Pebblebee network support $28 at Amazon



Android users have spent the last few years gazing longingly into Apple's walled garden at its wildly popular AirTags. While not meant to serve as anything remotely like a GPS or other live location tracker, Apple's powerful smart tags work so incredibly well, they've given us all likely false hope in Android's attempts at mimicry. Indeed, after reviewing several third-party Bluetooth trackers approved for Google's Find My Device, the network implementation dooms most non-Apple smart tags, despite how good some look on paper.

Surely, though, access to a worldwide network of millions of phones has to count for something, right? There's no way that, in 2025, a standalone Bluetooth tag from a relatively small vendor with a proprietary app could compete with the global juggernaut of Google. That would be absurd, right? Well, get ready to read something ridiculous.

Price, availability, and specs

The same technology in similar form factors

No Bluetooth trackers cost much, and the entry-level Tile Mate is among the cheapest. It lists at $25, but it's no stranger to discounts from either the manufacturer or third-party vendors, including Amazon and Best Buy. Pebblebee set the Clip's MSRP at $35, and it also periodically sees minor discounts from the company and other major vendors.

The 2024 Tile Mate is named clearly, so there shouldn't be any confusion, but take a second look when considering a Pebblebee Clip (or either of the other models). The Universal series is the only one that supports both the Apple and Google networks. The manufacturer no longer sells the previous model, the Pebblebee Clip for Android, which connects to your choice of the Find My Device network or Pebblebee's own network. But you might see it at some third-party retailers, so take special care you're getting the right one. Also, take note that it's not the best idea to look for the older model in hopes Pebblebee's network performs better than Google's. It does offer a couple more features, but the actual Bluetooth tracking basically doesn't work at all.

Tile Mate (2024) Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Three years non-replaceable Range Up to 100m (350 feet) Water Resistance IP68 Dimensions 37.6 x 37.6 x 7.4 mm Weight 8g Expand

Pebblebee Clip Universal Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Rechargeable, up to 1 year per charge Range Up to 500ft Water Resistance IPX6 Dimensions 45 × 38 × 8.5mm Weight 8g Expand

Design

Two reasonably durable, straightforward keychains

The 2024 Tile Mate is a 38mm square keychain, just a hair under 8mm thick, with a key ring attachment built into a corner. The Pebblebee Clip Universal sports a circular design 38mm in diameter (except the plastic key ring portion) and a smidgen over 8mm thick. They both weigh 8g, or next to nothing. Neither is bulletproof, but both held up reasonably well to daily carrying. We wouldn't be worried about common wear and tear putting either out of commission in the foreseeable future.

The Mate does take a decent lead out of the gate, though, with an IP68 rating that indicates neither dust nor immersion in water will end it. Pebblebee's keychain offers only IPX6 protection, and that's accurate: I lost an identically rated Pebblebee Tag when the dog wearing it took a four-second swim through a river.

However, the Tile achieves that impermeability by sealing the battery inside permanently. Unlike the 2024 Tile Pro, which lasts a year before the battery needs replacing, once the Mate dies, it's done. There's no changing the battery, and it becomes e-waste.

The Pebblebee Clip Universal, like the Pebblebee Clip for Android before it, boasts a USB-C rechargeable battery, ensuring it won't end up in the trash anytime soon. That is, provided it's actually good at tracking via Bluetooth connections and, therefore, worth keeping.

Features and tracking

Here's the part that makes us sad