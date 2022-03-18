People love object-tracking tags for their practicality, and when Apple introduced its own last year, tag popularity soared. Along with more universal adoption, however, came the inevitable onslaught of stories about people using tags for the wrong things — namely for covertly tracking (ie, stalking) other people. This created a need to defend against unwanted tag tracking, which Apple addressed earlier this year by introducing a warning to users that tracking another person could be a crime. Now Tile is following suit.

Tile's solution is a new feature called Scan and Secure, which users will start seeing showing up this week — and you don't even need to have an account with Tile to use it. Anyone concerned about trackers can download the company's app to get started — there's a complete overview here on how to set it up.

Rolling out Scan and Secure is the first in a series of steps Tile says it's taking to ensure users have their own safety well in hand — and that it's working with experts on ways to improve safety-related features as they go. In its introductory post, Tile also links to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which unfortunately is probably a good link to have on hand should you be in a situation where you feel the need to check and see if you're being tracked by a hidden Tile (or Tag) in the first place.

