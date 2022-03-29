TikTok is, by design, a fleeting experience. You scroll through your feed video by video, hoping to stumble on something hilarious, compelling, or educational. And unless you like or share the clip, it'll disappear into the ether after just a few more swipes. If you've ever lost a video worth revisiting, TikTok is working to make your dreams true.

As reported by XDA Developers, TikTok is working on adding watch history to the app. According to early screenshots, it would allow viewers to dive into the last seven days of videos they've viewed, accessible via the settings menu within the app. Unfortunately, this feature is still in testing, so it'll take some time to come to everyone — if it even makes it that far. Right now, it's unclear who does and doesn't have access to this feature, though if it's on your phone, you'll find it under the "Content and Activity" section in your preferences.

Take it from someone who has forgotten to like a video they loved — trying to rediscover content on TikTok is all but impossible right now. Unless you know who uploaded a video, trying to dig through tags is a nightmare. If you're lucky — and the video is viral enough — you can occasionally find mirrored versions on other social networks, like Twitter. Largely speaking, though, once a video on TikTok is gone, it's gone. This addition could finally solve that problem.

As the app continues to support longer videos — with caps now set at 10 minutes — it only makes sense to bring features from competitors like YouTube into the fold. After all, if you're going to go toe-to-toe with the biggest platform in town, you better bring your A-game.

Google issues Chrome update fixing mysterious zero-day exploit

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author