This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A bill signed into law last year mandates that TikTok owner ByteDance must either sell the company or cease operations in the US by January 19, 2025. ByteDance has not managed to divest itself in the nine months that have followed, so barring a Hail Mary Supreme Court appeal or an even more farfetched scenario where a billionaire swoops in to buy the app at the last minute, TikTok will shut down this Sunday.

Now, a report says that the shutdown will be even more of a complete break than we thought.

According to information obtained by Reuters, if the ban goes into effect, TikTok will immediately begin showing users a popup with a link to a website explaining the situation, effectively shutting down the entire app (via The Verge).

This takes things a step further than the ban itself mandates, which only requires ByteDance to remove TikTok from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. So, where it was previously believed that sideloading the app would provide a way for users to get around the ban, it now appears the app won't be functional at all in the US.